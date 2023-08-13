‘He doesn’t even want to eat anymore, coughs and has a severe sore throat’: seven viruses cause rise in respiratory infections in Guayaquil | Community | Guayaquil

Valentina had a fever, body aches, a headache, and she did not want to eat, despite the fact that her mother insisted that she recover. She had a severe throat infection that kept her out of school for two days this week.

Her mother, Maite, said that the symptoms started last Saturday and that she took her to the emergency room, they took a swab to rule out COVID-19 and the result was type A flu.

‘I thought the virus went away on its own and it gave me fever, bone pain and even convulsions’: Ecuador has over 12,000 reported cases of dengue.

It is one of the seven viruses that are currently circulating in Guayaquil, and which, with climate change, the spread of the El Niño phenomenon, are also causing more diseases of this type to spread, and not only in children.

Zone Coordination 8 of the Ministry of Health (MSP) indicated that there were 304 cases of severe acute respiratory infections caused by viruses in Guayaquil, Duran and Samborondon.

Among those found at MSP health centers are SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, Ah3N2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, parainfluenza III, Ah1N1, and influenza A and B.

Minors go with their parents to health centers to check for respiratory symptoms. Photo: Ronald Cedeno. Photo: Universe

Maite said that in Valentina’s case, she had pharyngitis due to the flu virus, that she had problems digesting food for several days, but with the help of medicine she managed to recover.

“The discomfort continues, he is already at home, but he prays that every medicine will work to the fullest,” said the mother of the family.

Similarly, Hilda went with her daughter to the Cisne 2 polyclinic because she had a temperature of 39, malaise and cough, and had not gone to school for three days.

“She started wheezing, she couldn’t talk much, and then she got a fever, she was in a bad condition, and I brought her in because she didn’t even want to eat anymore, she coughs, she has a sore throat, and of course there are still acquaintances who have a cough, with snot, ”the woman complained.

MSP doctors advised parents to avoid places with children at high risk of infection, such as crowded parks, or activities in which they can become infected, because the incidence of these respiratory viral diseases increases during this time of year and with temperature changes.

Likewise, these cases were also treated at the Bicentennial Hospital, with 767 patients presenting with respiratory complications of various types in July alone, the municipality of Guayaquil detailed.

The same is true at the level of private attention. For example, Dr. Orlando Pin explained that in the office of his private clinic, respiratory care accounts for 80% of all consultations.

“Children have any number, from a year old with bronchitis, bronchopneumonia,” he explained.

Dozens of patients turn to private and public medical centers for acute respiratory complications. Photo: Ronald Cedeno Photo: Universe

Intensive care physician Alberto Campodonico of the Kennedy Clinic explained that influenza B is the most difficult, and in recent weeks there have been patients who have required hospitalization for several hours or days to recover.

“They can be infected and have a strong flu pattern, these are viruses that can lead to pneumonia, so prevention must continue,” the specialist said.

The doctor suggested keeping the use of the mask in public places such as transport, paperwork areas, in addition to frequent handwashing. (HEY)