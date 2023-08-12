He is in the shadow of Rafa Nadal but is one of the most powerful people in the world of sports.

When talking about tennis, it cannot be denied that we have to talk about Rafael Nadal, one of the most important representatives of this sport, who achieved a lot of sporting achievements throughout his life. However, there are already many who have spoken about Rafael Nadal’s career (and there will be many more who will speak about his career over the years), and that’s the reason we want to talk about your sister.

For those who don’t know her, this is Maria Isabelle Nadal, the tennis player’s sister.. While you might think that he lives in his brother’s shadow, the truth is that he has a career of his own that is more than interesting and worth learning about. In fact, we could start the article by saying that she is in the top 100 most powerful women in Spanish sports.

His fame does not come from Rafael Nadal

Unlike other personalities who became famous due to the fact that relatives allowed them to, The truth is that the glory of Maribel Nadal comes from her own efforts and merit. Like his brother, his attraction to tennis was evident from the very beginning, not only for tennis, but for the sport in general, although he did not decide to take the sport to the next level like his brother.

However, as soon as they had the opportunity, they founded the Raf Nadal Academy, a tennis school that helps bring new generations closer to the sport and is run by Maribel.. His qualities for carrying out projects and companies are so well known that he even decided to start his own clothing brand with friends, which is dedicated specifically to athletes and the comfort of playing sports. Personalities like David Bisbal or even Rudy Fernandez are already clients of the brand and the clothing brand in question is called the Crabs Company.

Her article focuses on the marketing sector and has been a source of inspiration for many women., which is why she is considered one of the most influential and important women in the world of sports. In fact, she graduated from the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports, so she immersed herself in the world of exercises from early childhood, which allowed her to help her brother in every possible way. While one might think that he lives in the shadow of Rafa Nadal, the truth is that he lives alongside him and even walks the path independently.