He said that he suffered from depression and worried his subscribers.

Over the last few hours Tamara Baez She took to her Instagram account, where she is followed by over 500,000 people, to talk about the difficult moment she is going through personally.

Former partner L-Ghent and a mother from Jamaica, surprised her followers by revealing her most vulnerable side and revealed that she had recently suffered from depression.

“I had days of depression when I felt that everything was wrong in my world. He didn’t even want me.”started with what he said in the release he made through a series of Instagram stories and where he was seen with tears in his eyes.

Tamara Baez revealed she suffers from depression in an emotional post.

“I want to tell you that everything comes out of this and that with God’s help everything is possible.” emphasized Tamara, who admitted that she is a little better than a few days ago when she had a crisis.

In this sense, the influencer emphasized that a fundamental part of moving forward is the unconditional affection of her followers: “I love you and thank you for always giving me the best, I don’t even get criticism anymore because they know me. a lot, I show myself as I am. Thanks to my family and friends who love me very much, now I am completely fine..

Tamara Baez tired of criticism and opinions about the arrest of L-Gante

In the midst of the arrest of Elian Angel Valenzuela, popularly known as L-Gante, his former partner Tamara Baez visited the area where he lived with the father of his Jamaican daughter a few days ago and was heavily criticized.

“In the fight, they crap themselves laughing at you. The girls from the bakery said that you were going to sell Milanesa sanguche again, because Elian is no longer coming out. They are completely bad, they are jealous of you,” was one of the messages he received from an influencer, who now lives with her daughter in a private area in the country.

Tamara Baez and her response to a scathing comment she received on social media.

“May God help them and drive this hatred out of their hearts. I always return to the area and, in addition, I send there to buy, big bills. My idea is also a good local Milanese sandwich. Hello girls. with girls,” Tamara replied, avoiding conflict and implying that she did not forget her humble origins.

In the meantime, Tamara is trying to set a good example and is preparing a surprise for the children of the General Rodriguez Bicentennial District for Children’s Day.

The thing is, his idea is to keep alive the tradition that L-Gante, who is still being held at Quilmes DDI for wrongful imprisonment and threats, has imposed in his area ever since he was successful handing out toys to everyone. children.

Tamara Baez bought the toys for distribution at the Barrio Bicentenario de General Rodríguez, as the reference for the Cumbia 420 used to do.

For this reason, Tamara showed pictures from the toy store on her Instagram account, where she shared pictures of a complete monkey. “Say it’s Children’s Day and Neighborhood Neighborhood,” Baez wrote along with a heart emoji and set the post to music with “We Live Like Bosses,” the L-Gante theme.