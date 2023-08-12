He wants to move to PSG, but Florentino Perez asks for a 250 million clause.

Ferland Mendy is still one of the pending issues at Real Madrid. which has many open fronts. In addition to hiring a new goalkeeper and bringing in Kylian Mbappe, Florentino Perez is also working to turn in all players who don’t count on Carlo Ancelotti. And this is the case of a left-back who was marked by his irregular play and the constant injuries he accumulated.

Alvaro Odriozola was also assigned to pack his bags. but the case of the French international. He’s getting a pretty high salary, which he hasn’t lived up to with his performances in the last two seasons, and they’re hoping to lose sight of him as soon as possible. Because he didn’t have enough space in the squad with the return of Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano, in addition to the presence of David Alaba or Eduardo Camavinga.



Ferland Mendy/ Photo: EFE

The Italian coach believes that his left wing is more than covered, and therefore recommended to get rid of “23”. But neither team was interested in paying the €50m they originally demanded from the Santiago Bernabéu. nor 40, therefore, the president was forced to lower this estimate to 30 “kilograms”.a figure that has caught the attention of some teams who may soon submit a proposal.

For example, Paris Saint-Germain who still want to bring in more new faces and keep Mendy on the radar.. Luis Enrique believes that his experience in the elite will make him a very valuable replacement for Nuno Mendez, but Nasser Al-Khelaifi is facing a challenge. And the fact is that Madrid do not want to negotiate with him and do not want a new figure to end up in Ligue 1 champions after Marco Asensio finished there at zero cost.

In addition, the tensions that exist between both institutions due to everything that is happening with Mbappé, makes Florentino Perez even want to sit down and talk to one of the representatives of the Parisian team.

Florentino Perez asks PSG to pay Mendy’s sack clause in full

So the only way for PSG to sign Mendy, must pay in full the termination clause involved in his association with Madrid, which is valued at $250 million. So it goes without saying that it is almost impossible for you to disembark at the Parc des Princes.

In this sense, Saudi Arabia is still the most likely destination for the former Olympique de Lyon player.