Health: Beware! Here are the foods you shouldn’t eat on an empty stomach

It is important to know which foods are not recommended to eat so that after several hours of fasting, the stomach does not suffer from irritability.

In this post, we will answer the troubling question about what should we eat after fastingas it is convenient to know what type of food is suitable so that the stomach does not suffer after several hours of inactivity.

It is extremely important to avoid long-term fasting plans that are not scientifically proven to have cleansing properties. According to the Doctor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the University of Valencia, J. M. Mulet, it is mentioned that “No one will get drunk, and they will be cleansed with juices. In fact, normal people do not get drunk, since the liver is responsible for removing what the body does not need..

However, there are certain foods that can cause nausea, reflux, or even motor activation when consumed on an empty stomach.

Foods that can cause discomfort when consumed after fasting:

Is it true that caffeine “can cause stomach upsetin the form of reflux or gastritis, when consumed on an empty stomach “says nutritionist Joan Carles Montero.

Bread, cakes and sweet and savory snacks that have undergone deep processing, “they are never healthy and always annoying”specifies Montero, so they should be avoided in all cases, especially on an empty stomach. He also mentions that the idea is to always choose “very simple foods that do not cause insulin spikes, such as scrambled eggs, banana, apple or oatmeal with nuts.”

According to nutritionist and nutritionist Paloma Quintana: “alcohol should not be drunk under any circumstancesbut much less post”not only because of its irritating properties, but also because of metabolized much faster on an empty stomach. “And even more so when accompanied by carbonated drinks.”

Quintana insists that “there is no contraindication for the healthy population to consume citrus fruits on an empty stomach”, although it is desirable to see how our body reacts and eliminate them if they are unpleasant to us.

In addition, it is mentioned that “there are very specific populations that should be especially carefulfrom pregnant women to people with gastritis, hiatal hernia or pathology of the digestive tract”, what could be more of a problem when digesting some particularly acidic foods, such as citrus fruits, on an empty stomach.

Sugar, pasta, packaged potatoes, sweets, rice and other refined foods are not the best option if we have an empty stomach, as they will cause an insulin surge, which shortly thereafter will lead to hyperglycemia and subsequent hypoglycemia. “It’s best to always choose foods with fiber and slow-digesting carbohydrates, like oatmeal or fruit, and even always add vegetables,” Quintana recommends.

