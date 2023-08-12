Health: Here are the reasons why you should add onions to your meals

Onions are an indispensable product that you will always find in Mexican cuisine.in addition to being one of the main ingredients in many recipes, It is also a rich source of vitamins and we can get a lot of health benefits from it.

Great benefits can be obtained by consuming it raw or cooked, and it can be consumed at any time. Onions also contain quercetin, an antioxidant that fights inflammation, we share other benefits of adding onions to your meals.

Source of vitamins and minerals

Onions are a source of vitamins and minerals and are rich in natural sugars, vitamins A, B6, C and E, as well as minerals such as sodium, potassium, iron, fiber and folic acid.

Its digestive benefits are due to inulin, a fiber present in the vegetable. It is known for being a cleansing, antioxidant, diuretic and, as if that weren’t enough, it regulates the proper functioning of the stomach as well as detoxifies.

this vegetable contains selenium, which stimulates immune functionwhich helps to alleviate fight respiratory and cardiovascular diseasesIt also improves blood circulation. It is commonly used in home remedies to relieve colds or the flu.

Auxiliary agent against the effects of aging

onion contain vitamins A, C and E, which promote skin health, help fight the main signs of aging. noteworthy It is a powerful antiseptic that protects the skin from bacteria that cause acne and other skin infections.

Allies in Oral Hygiene

Except They contain thiosulfinates and thiosulfonates (sulfur compounds) that help reduce the number of bacteria that cause cavities.

