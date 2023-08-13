Health makes recommendations for the prevention of respiratory infections

This is an infection that, in rare cases, can lead to an invasive disease that can cause life-threatening conditions.

Transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person and can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or contact with a wound.

The incubation period of the disease varies depending on the clinical picture and ranges from 1 to 3 days. Treating infected people with antibiotics usually eliminates their ability to spread.

Pharyngitis is treated with antibiotics. Hand hygiene and personal hygiene can help control transmission.

In this sense, the Ministry of Health offers the following recommendations for the population:

Symptoms of pharyngitis are sore throat, fever, headaches, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, reddening of the throat and tonsils, bad breath, enlarged cervical glands.

As for scarlet fever, it is manifested by such symptoms as redness and sore throat, fever (38.3 ° C or more), a red rash with the consistency of sandpaper, intense reddening of the skin in the folds of the armpit, elbow and groin, whitish coating. on the tongue or back of the throat, “raspberry” tongue, headache, nausea or vomiting, glandular enlargement, body aches.

If you have some of these symptoms, it is important to consult with your doctor or available medical teams to make a proper diagnosis and avoid self-medication with antibiotics.

In all cases, it is important that:

– Patients should avoid visiting public places (work, school) and limit home contacts.

– Promote influenza vaccination among the target population, as well as the co-administration of COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines.

– Do not self-medicate and do not promote self-medication. If medically indicated for antibiotic treatment, complete the regimen (do not reduce or stop treatment early).

– Misuse of antibiotics contributes to bacterial resistance and compromises their effectiveness in the future.

– Wash your hands often

– Do not share personal items: cutlery, glasses, towels, etc.

Adequately and regularly ventilate rooms

Finally, the health portfolio reminds that all people should have up-to-date flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, especially those with risk factors.