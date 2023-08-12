Health warning for a batch of smoked salmon contaminated with listeria

Be very careful when buying smoked salmon in the supermarket. Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (esan), warned about the opening listeria bacteria in a batch of this product that has been distributed to several shops in Catalonia, as well as other parts of the Spanish state, such as Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, Castile-and-Leon and Murcia. Specifically, we are talking about some brand packaging joalpescaand health authorities have issued instructions to withdraw them from sale, and no persons under the influence of alcohol have been registered to date.

A batch of smoked salmon containing traces of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes is E675C1528 3, with barcode 2249134 011409 and an expiration date of August 14 published by Aesan. The Agency has forwarded information to the competent authorities of the Autonomous Communities where the batch was distributed through the Coordinated Rapid Information Exchange System (Sciri) in order to remove product as soon as possible and stop distribution channels. As a precautionary measure, it is recommended that people who purchase this product refrain from using it.

A batch of smoked salmon contaminated with listeria | Esan.

Mislabeling warning for Milka chocolate bars

Last week, Aesan also warned consumers about some Milka brand chocolate that have been mislabeled, which could affect people with allergy to different products or ingredients. this is destiny 250 grams MMMAX Caramel Luflés, and the error is that the label has not been translated into Spanish. This means that consumers cannot access information about the ingredients it contains, which can be potentially dangerous for people with allergies. The agency advised anyone who bought this chocolate not to consume it as a precaution.