Healthy Diet: Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods You Can and Can’t Eat

Inflammation is a natural process in the body in response to an attack, whether it be an infection, injury, or toxic substance. The problem arises when the body finds

toxic or other harmful elements in the blood as a result of bad lifestyle habits and triggers the same

inflammatory response become chronic, and diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease can occur.

There is no single diet that fights

inflammation. The Mediterranean Diet, for example, is an anti-inflammatory diet, as evidenced by research.

University of Kent (UK), plus an Atlantic or even a well thought out vegetarian diet.

And it is precisely about the fact that it would be most correct to talk about the method of nutrition, which includes various products with

anti-inflammatory effect and discard others that have the opposite effect on our body. A way of eating that has a very positive effect on our

health and, why not say, also for our physique.

Foods to include in an anti-inflammatory diet



1. Foods rich in omega-3s



Omega 3 have properties

anti-inflammatory agent and they can help reduce inflammation in chronic conditions such as asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis. And where to find it? eat a handful

nutsthree tablespoons

olive oil And

blue fish twice a week, such as salmon, tuna, sardines or mackerel. Of course, be sure to cook them over low heat and for a short amount of time so you don’t lose the omega-3s.

Grilled salmon dish. /



Image from Freepik.



2. Foods rich in vitamin E



Vitamin E plays a recognized role in protecting against

oxidative stress and maintaining the normal functioning of the immune system, which gives it the characteristics

anti-inflammatory agent. You will find it in

avocado,

sunflower seeds,

walnuts,

extra virgin olive oiletc.

3. Foods Rich in Vitamin C



Vitamin C is an agent

antioxidant very powerful, which protects cells and tissues from oxidative damage, but is also active

anti-inflammatory agent, providing a reduction in inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein. You will find it in peppers,

broccoli,

kiwi,

fresh parsley,

citrus,

watercressetc.

4. Foods rich in probiotics



probiotics

microorganisms living organisms that are present in our intestinal flora and have a protective and anti-inflammatory effect on

microbiota intestines. You can find them in products like

yogurt,

sauerkraut (or other fermented vegetables),

tempeHe

kefir…

5. Spices like turmeric



Turmeric is an ideal seasoning for a flat stomach due to one of its components,

curcuminwith strong anti-inflammatory action. If you add it to dishes along with a small

black pepper And

extra virgin olive oilyou will learn it better and enhance its effect.

Image by jigsawstocker on Freepik. /



Image by jigsawstocker on Freepik.



5. Water



Water is the main drink of the diet

anti-inflammatory agent. If you take it from the tap, there are experts who advise using a filter or letting it rest for two to three hours to

chlorine which can affect the gut microbiota.

7. Coffee



Coffee is a favorite breakfast for many people, but you should remember that you should not exceed two or three cups a day to avoid the opposite effect. Of course, be careful, because if you are very sensitive to

caffeine or you are going through a period of stress, you should reduce the amount of coffee you drink.

8. Green tea and ginger tea



He

Green tea is a powerful antioxidant, the same as

ginger tea, and both have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in your stomach and make you feel better. Ginger also boosts your metabolism, so it’s perfect if you need to lose weight.

Foods to Avoid on an Anti-Inflammatory Diet



1. Sugar



Consume a large amount

Sahara it increases the level of cytokines, which are substances that activate inflammation. Excess blood sugar causes

glycationwhich is the process by which a sugar molecule binds to a protein or fat molecule, resulting in the formation of advanced glycation end products, and it is

inflammatory.

White sugar. /



Image courtesy of jcomp on Freepik.



2. Vegetable oils



Obviously, this is not about olive oil, but about those oils that are used to produce mayonnaise and other sauces.

industrialcookies, pizza and general food

overworked. They contain a lot

omega 6 fatty acids and an excess of these fats causes the formation of inflammatory substances.

3. Saturated fats



Saturated fats attend

red meat,

fatty dairy productsetc.

Trans fats Coming from ultra-processed foods such as baked goods and processed foods, they increase body fat storage and activate inflammation.

4. Alcohol



Taking it quickly is not a problem, but regularly and depending on the amount can also have an effect

pro-inflammatory. Regular alcohol consumption produces more

cytokines inflammation, which causes excessive inflammation to which the immune system responds.

5. Milk



It’s not that you stop taking it, but if you do it in excess, you may exceed the amount.

saturated fat recommended and also lead to inflammation. Over the years

enzyme which allows you to digest milk sugar (lactose) is reduced, so the amount that used to be good for you can start causing inflammation. He

yogurt or

kefirwhen fermented, they usually do not cause problems like milk.