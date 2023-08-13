Heart month: 60% of older people suffer from hypertension





What is the context?

August is Heart Month, which encourages young people, adults and the elderly to think about their health and take auspicious actions that contribute to their well-being.

What is the impact?

In this sense, some diseases associated with the work of the heart are distinguished, one of them is Arterial hypertension (AHT). In this regard, it is estimated that 60% of older people in the world suffer from this disease, according to the Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Arterial Hypertension of the Spanish Journal of Cardiology.

What does the expert say?

“Approximately half of adult Chileans have or will have hypertension, therefore, this is a huge disease that is chronic, and heart disease, arrhythmias, which also affect the functioning of the heart, can be separated from it.”commented Maria Esther Munoznurse, member of the Intercollegiate Center for Healthy Aging and academician Talca University.

What are the symptoms?

Some warning signs that may also be the cause of other health problems, but in the case of hypertension, manifested by intense headache, chest pain, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, visual disturbances or changes in vision, anxiety, confusion, “ringing” in ears and nosebleeds.

How to prevent?

“The main thing is to take care of your health. People in public health have cases like the preventive health screening for adults (EMPA) that is done in all family health centers, for that a person can go to their Cesfam and do a checkup and based on that they can make a diagnosis if they have you have signs of high blood pressure or cardiovascular risk and start any management or treatment”, expert commented.

What is the main recommendation?

In the case of hypertension, it is advisable to prevent and control this disease through healthy habits. “Maintain a healthy weight by eating healthy, especially lots of fruits and vegetables, while limiting your carbohydrate intake; masses, limit alcohol consumption and do not smoke. Also do one or another way at least 1 or 2 times a week.”, – added Maria Esther Munoz. At the same time, other recommendations of the scientist are to reduce salt intake, which also helps to avoid other conditions.