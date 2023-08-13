Heartburn and gastroesophageal reflux, what is the best treatment? | Health | Magazine

He gastroesophageal reflux This is associated with certain symptoms, let’s call the most annoying: burning in the chest and spitting up food. But there are other atypical signs that may go unnoticed: a persistent cough, a feeling of choking when you go to bed, or chest pressure.

Endoscopy may reveal lesions in the esophagus, but may also hypersensitive esophaguswhich is irritated by a small amount of acid, which causes no lesions, only symptoms.

Reflux and weight gain, the main problems with late eating

And maybe the discomfort you’re feeling isn’t reflux, it’s acid peptic diseasewhich may present without any injury, be mild gastritis, or be in the form of an ulcer.

Ulcers can be treated with oral medications on an outpatient basis, but for acute gastrointestinal bleeding, other presentations will be used with proton pump inhibitors such as pantoprazole given intravenously.

Endoscopy can show if there are lesions in the esophagus caused by gastric reflux. Photo: Shutterstock

Argentine gastroenterologist Luis Maria Bustos, who visited the country at the GastroXperts conference on July 15 in Quito, calls the latest indicator of gastroesophageal disease, which is the presence of bacteria Helicobacter pyloriwho is treated with a combination of antibiotics to eradicate the infection and a proton pump inhibitor drug to heal the ulcer.

When there is an infection, but no full treatment is carried out, and a person is self-medicating, for example, with omeprazole, gastritis is not treated, but becomes chronic. “H. pylori causes a change in the lining of the stomach, called metaplasia, which increases the risk of developing gastritis or ulcers. When I block the acid (only with inhibitors) I instantly eliminate the gastritis, but the underlying disease (due to bacteria) continues to exist and it will recur.”

What can be taken for gastritis or reflux?

Proton pump inhibitors are called by names such as omeprazole, lansoprazole, esomeprazole, pantoprazole, rabeprazole, dexlansoprazole, ilaprazole, and dexpantoprazole, and some are readily available without a prescription. Which one suits you? Dr. Bustos explains that each of these drugs has nuances. No one is better than the other, but each has applications according to the patient’s profile. And the one who knows your profile is your doctor.

“For example, in older patients who take a lot of pills, pantoprazole is used because it has fewer drug interactions. On the other hand, these mixtures make other inhibitors less effective,” illustrates Dr. Bustos, who specializes in functional disorders of the digestive system, also known as gut-brain disruption. There may be variants of the same medication, such as pantoprazole, which may contain magnesium or sodium. “Magnesium has a longer half-life and improves symptoms faster.” All inhibitors are effective, but the specialist will decide which one is best for you.

Medicines, even if available without a prescription, have pharmacodynamics or a particular way of associating or reacting to all other things in the body, and if we don’t respect that and take them freely, we won’t get results. we expect. . Inhibitors may not work, for example, if you take them with food. That is why it is recommended to take them on an empty stomach, 30 minutes before the first meal.

“Another problem is that proton pump inhibitors usually work by accumulation. After four days of taking it, I have good inhibition of all gastric pumps. If I take it occasionally after meals because I have heartburn, it won’t be as effective.”

What to do when symptoms of reflux appear?

Don’t worry too much. If the doctor prescribes an endoscopy, everything will probably be fine. You will not ulcerate and you may still have dyspepsia, a burning sensation. And this it may be related to the stressful situations you are going through. “It’s not important enough to hurt, but important enough to annoy”and in this case, any food, whatever it may seem, will provoke a crisis.

Proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole have different uses depending on the patient profile. Photo: Shutterstock

In this case, the doctor will not ignore your symptoms. He will give you small doses of medication to help solve your sensitivity problem, even if you don’t have a specific lesion that needs to be treated.

“It’s a stress-related stomach ailment; and this manifests itself in many diseases of the digestive tract: irritable colon, dyspepsia, hypersensitivity of the esophagus. Bustos points out that different personalities are prone to gastric or intestinal symptoms. “For example, an ulcer patient has a tendency to hysterical neurosis, anger, aggressiveness, violent emotions. Irritable bowel is more associated with depression, lower self-esteem. That is why we have to deal with the biopsychosocial model. Anyone who wants to separate one of these three facets may be mistaken.”

A symptom, explains Dr. Bustos, is a subjective representation of what the patient is feeling. Sensitivity depends on the personality of each, on the state of his physical health, as well as on everything that he experiences. “All this is acting on what is visceral perception, the patient feels more.”

Bustos not only gives the patient peace of mind and all the necessary information, but also appreciates therapy with neuromodulators: anxiolytics, antidepressants and various types of drugs that act on the central nervous system, changing sensitivity and perception.

The difference between heartburn and reflux: when the esophagus is most damaged

Reflux occurs when stomach acid backs up into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid, but the esophagus is not as resistant. Dr James East, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease can lead to serious complications if it persists and is not treated.

Heartburn is a key symptom of reflux disease, but not the only one. “GERD damages the lining of the esophagus,” says Dr. East. Some people may experience a lump in their throat, difficulty swallowing, chest pain, cough, or asthma symptoms that may get worse.

“Complications of reflux disease include esophagitis and inflammation in the lower esophagus,” says Dr. East. “If this persists, the person may develop scarring and narrowing” or narrowing of the esophagus.

Over time, the valve between the esophagus and stomach can begin to fail, and the acid and chemicals can damage the lining of the esophagus. In some people, reflux disease can cause changes in the cells in the lower lining of the esophagus, making it thick and red, known as Barrett’s esophagus.

Although heartburn can be a sign, many people with Barrett’s esophagus have no symptoms. Having Barrett’s esophagus does not increase the risk of developing esophageal cancer. But it is important that those who have reached this point have frequent medical examinations for the absence of precancerous cells.

Smoking, age over 50, a history of Barrett’s esophagus or esophageal cancer, excess abdominal fat, or reflux symptoms for more than five years are at risk for this disease. If you have all three of these factors, see a gastroenterologist for an endoscopy.

Early treatment may include lifestyle changes and medications to help reduce acid reflux and therefore the effect of acid on the esophagus. (HEY)