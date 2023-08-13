Heidi Klum enjoys the sun topless on a sensual vacation in Italy

ANDDuring his visit to Italy, Heidi Klum went to Capri and enjoyed the beach there and took the opportunity to tan, even being seen topless to avoid the dreaded tan lines.

As reported by Page Six, this week the supermodel was relaxing at the beach club Il Lido del Faro with her husband Tom Kaulitz and their children, whom she shares with singer Seal.

Klum, who wore a dark bikini with animal prints, basked in the sun without a top, chatting with her husband and spending time with her mother and children.

The German model wore a medallion and protected herself from the sun with glasses, and sometimes also opted for a wide hat.

The bottom of her outfit resembled a thong, so the former hostess of Project Runway left little to the imagination.

Heidi Klum poses for her husband

The star then put on a bikini top and posed for her husband among the rocks, smiling and doing several poses captured by the musician from the group Tokio Hotel.

Page six indicates that as the heat hit harder, Klum, her husband and their children plunged into the ocean.

They then went to a family dinner, joined by the mother of the 50-year-old supermodel.

Despite the big age difference, since Kaulitz is only 33, the model looks very happy by her side.

In 2019, the couple got married secretly. The musician asked him this question after being a couple for just over a year.

Kaulitz is Heidi Klum’s third marriage, while he was married once before tying his life with the German supermodel.