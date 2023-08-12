Heidi Klum enjoys the sun topless while on vacation in Capri, Italy

ANDn his visit to ItalyHeidi Klum went to Capri and enjoyed the beach there and even took the opportunity to get a tan He was seen topless to avoid the dreaded tan lines.

As reported by Page Six, this week the supermodel was relaxing in Il Lido del Faro beach club Near her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her children, whom she shares with singer Seal.

Klum, who wore a dark bikini with animal prints, was basking in the sun without the top of your outfit talking to her husband and living with her mother and children.

The German model wore a medallion and protected herself from the sun with glasses, and sometimes also chose a wide hat.

The bottom of her outfit resembled a thong, so the former host of “Project Runway” left little to the imagination.

Heidi Klum poses for her husband

Later a star she put on a bikini top and posed for her husbandamong the rocks, smiling and making poses captured by the musician from the group Tokio Hotel.

Page six indicates that as the heat hit harder, Klum, her husband and their children they were swimming in the ocean.

They then went to a family dinner, joined by the mother of the 50-year-old supermodel.

Despite a big age difference Since Kaulitz is only 33 years old, the model looks very happy by her side.

In 2019, the couple got married secretly. The musician asked him this question after being a couple for just over a year.

Kaulitz is Heidi Klum’s third marriagewhile he was married once before connecting his life with that of a German supermodel.