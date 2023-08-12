Henry wants to go to the Games

Thierry Henry was in all the great French football photos of the 90s and 2000s. World Cup 98, World Cup 2000 and even more tragic, the defeat in the final of the 2006 World Cup. Now off the bench, this world football legend wants to complete his album of gorgeous images with the national shield on his chest.

It is reported by Le Parisien. Thierry Henry has every chance of becoming the next coach of the team that France will represent at the Olympic Games in Paris next summer 2024.

Although there are some doubts about his stay in Monaco, his experience as an assistant to Roberto Martinez in Belgium supports him. The Federation highly appreciates his lineage from great Belgian stars and the good relationships he has established with players like Eden Hazard or Romelu Lukaku. The authorities consult with the media if they recommend that the Federation surround Henry with experienced personnel, which can exacerbate the lack of filming in this task. To be selected for completion, he competes against Jocelyn Gurwennec, Sabri Lamouchi and Julien Stephane.

If Henry is selected later this week, he will return to the bench as head of the team following his tenure at the helm of Montreal Impact which ended in February 2021.. During this time, the striker has worked extensively as a commentator for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, along with other former Premier League players such as Carragher or Micah Richards.

You can count on me

In addition to the strong U-21 academy that France enjoys, which has become an excellent breeding ground for talent in recent years and will become the base of the national team, The rules of Olympic football allow the participation of several players who exceed the age limit, and one of the selected ones will be Kylian Mbappe. For many months, France assumed that the striker would attend this event, short of inconvenience or injury. He will do so, short of a surprise extension (he has already rejected his clause and his intention is to terminate his contract and leave Paris) while not yet a Paris Saint-Germain player.as his contract ends on June 30, 2024 and the Games start on July 26.

IN Parisian They say that in France “many dream” to see Mbappe hung Olympic gold and did it with the hand of one of the idols of his childhood. Powerful and intergenerational image.