HEPATITIS C | Hepatitis C: microbiologists call for treatment ‘everywhere and without delay’

Development direct acting antivirals (DAAs) against hepatitis C virus (HCV) means “the availability of a basic tool for the elimination of this virus.” It was announced on Tuesday Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and clinical microbiology (SEIMK). The drugs have demonstrated their safety and efficacy both in acute infections – up to 6 months, and in chronic, more than 6 months of infection. In a scientific society position paper that treatment “recommended and started everywhere and promptly in all patients.”

Since there is no evidence “safety and efficiency” that DAAs against hepatitis C virus “differ” depending on the time of infection, “without treating patients with less than 6 months of infection is a recommendation based for purely economic reasons“, indicates SEIMC. Thus, the sole purpose of “this recommendation is to reduce the cost of treatment in some cases where the immune response can eliminate the virus and spontaneous resolution of acute infection“.

High risk of transmission

In the current epidemiological situation, experts point out that most of the cases with a diagnosis of “acute HCV infection” fall on “with a very high risk of transmission of infection to the environment: Patients with sexually transmitted infections or receiving pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV, with multiple unprotected sex.

Experts say that any delay in starting HCV treatment “poses a high risk of transmitting the virus to the community.”

Experts refer to guidelines prepared European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) and recent GEHEP-GESIDA guidelines for people living with HIV with liver disease, which recommend in the setting of acute sexually transmitted infection that HCV treatment be initiated “immediately” with the primary goal break the epidemiological chain of transmission.

Systemic infection

On the other hand, the scientific community points out, there are no studies that evaluate the “costs/benefit of a delay strategy.” early treatment in this populationFurthermore, in the review, “It must not be forgotten that HCV infection is a systemic infection with possible extrahepatic complications. at any point in its development“.

For this reason, they conclude, HCV treatment “should be recommended and initiated universally and without delay.” in all patientsregardless of evolutionary time, because delaying treatment carries “certain individual and collective risk, no demonstrated economic benefit“.

Besides, they warn, “it’s a barrier to achieve the goals of liquidationHCV established by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has set 2030 as the key year to end the infection. Spain is the country in the world that more patients per million population treated and cured hepatitis C, which made us in the first candidate for the eradication of this disease.