Hepatitis: how many types are there and what are their causes and symptoms? – Puebla Sun

Hepatitis is a disease caused by inflammation of the liver that in addition to causing various symptoms in the patient, in some cases it can lead to death.

Some of its species are distributed through ingestion of contaminated food or water in the faeces of an infected person, although others, such as type E, can be transmitted animal meat such as undercooked pork, venison or shellfish. Similarly, there is alcoholic hepatitis caused by excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Types of Hepatitis

Enter: This class is one that can be contracted through contaminated food, but proper hygiene and appropriate vaccines can prevent this.

Its symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, diarrhea, clay-colored or light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice.

Type B: Being able to live outside the body for at least 7 days and even having the ability to spread, this type can be transmitted through blood, urine, semen or, in the case of pregnancy, from mother to fetus.

The symptoms are the same as in class A and require a blood test to identify it.

Type C: One of the most common, but less deadly, as 90 percent of patients can be cured in a couple of weeks with proper treatment.

It is mainly spread through blood or contaminated needles and the symptoms are similar to other classifications.

Hepatitis B and hepatitis C can be transmitted through sexual contact (anal, vaginal, and oral), which involves the exchange of body fluids, especially through direct contact with blood or secretions. pic.twitter.com/gdMRrUSXqQ – Minister of Health Jalisco (@saludjalisco) August 4, 2023

There are other, less common types, such as D, which is passed infected blood or unprotected sex with those who have it; or E, which is mostly present in underdeveloped areas and usually disappear with time even without specific treatment.

What is the treatment for hepatitis?

Treatment as the disease progresses This will depend on the type that was contracted and the progress of the infection.when it is not serious, it usually disappears on its own and requires rest only when symptoms appear; if it became chronic, it is likely that require medical supervision in the hospital

Prevention will always be your best ally, so it is recommended Avoid alcohol, proper hand washingas well as disinfection fruits and vegetables And appropriate vaccination. Some types like autoimmune disease cannot be prevented.