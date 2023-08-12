Here’s how pool chlorine affects our skin and hair

He chlorine It is a disinfectant commonly used in swimming pools to conserve water. clean and free of bacteria, viruses and algae. While chlorine is effective in its disinfectant function, it can also have negative effects on some people’s skin and hair.

Effects on the skin

Dryness and irritation: Chlorine can strip the skin of its natural oils, which can lead to dryness, irritation, and redness. This is especially noticeable in people with sensitive skin.

Itching: The resulting dryness can cause itchy skin, which can be uncomfortable and irritating.

Dermatitis: Some people may develop contact dermatitis, which is an allergic reaction to chemicals in pool water, including chlorine. This can cause a skin rash, redness, and severe itching.

Exacerbation of pre-existing conditions: People with skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis may experience a worsening of their symptoms due to exposure to chlorine.

Impact on hair

Dryness: Like skin, chlorine can strip hair of its natural oils, which can lead to dry, brittle hair.

bleaching: Chlorine can bleach hair, especially if it is dyed. Blonde and colored hair tends to be more prone to this effect.

Texture changes: Hair can become coarse and unruly due to the loss of moisture caused by chlorine.

How to minimize the consequences

Take a shower before entering the pool: By wetting your skin and hair before entering the pool, you can reduce the amount of water and chlorine absorbed by your pores and hair.

Apply conditioner or hair oil: Applying conditioner or hair oil before bathing will help create a protective barrier between the chlorine and your hair.

Rinsing after bathing: Showering and rinsing thoroughly after swimming can help remove chlorine from your skin and hair.

Use of moisturizing products: Using moisturizing lotions and creams after swimming can help replenish lost skin moisture.

Use certain products: There are products designed to protect hair and skin from chlorine, such as shampoos and conditioners designed for swimmers.

Thus, chlorine in swimming pools can cause dryness, irritation, and other skin and hair problems. Taking preventive measures and using the right products can help minimize these negative effects.