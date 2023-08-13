Herpes zoster: who, when and why is it recommended to be vaccinated?

For several months, posters were hung in various public places in Rosario celebrating Shinglesdisease caused by reactivation Varicella zoster virus (VZV). Messages call people over 50 years of age who have had chickenpox, apply the vaccine available in Argentina to avoid virus reactivation and its consequences. However, the Public Health Service explained that there is no need to use the drug in all cases.

shingles

After a person has chicken pox, the virus remains dormant in their nervous system, usually causing no symptoms until reactivation, which can occur throughout life, especially in adulthood.

first symptoms herpes zoster, commonly known as herpes zoster, when the virus reactivates, itching, pain, tingling, discomfort, or tenderness in the chest, abdomen, or face.

After the first days, the acute phase of the disease begins, in which a skin rash appears with the formation of blisters in the affected areas, accompanied by sharp pain.

After about 10 days, the vesicles turn into scabs, which usually persist for 2 to 4 weeks.

A skin rash with the formation of blisters on the affected areas, accompanied by sharp pain, is one of the symptoms of herpes zoster.



But while most people make a full recovery, some may experience serious complications. The most common is postherpetic neuralgianeuralgic pain that persists after the rash has healed. This pain can last from three to six months; but in some cases it may last longer.

According to statistics, this complication – postherpetic neuralgia – is more common and severe in older people than in young people. After age 50, it develops in 30 percent of patients with herpes zoster.

Other complications They may also include: skin changes, herpes zoster infection, facial nerve infection, peripheral and central nervous system complications, and cardiovascular complications, among other derivatives that adversely affect the patient’s quality of life.

Vaccine

In line with the appearance of a billboard suggesting that everyone over 50 should be vaccinated against herpes zoster, physicians in various specialties are whispering that in this particular case, “information circulating in favor of the herpes zoster vaccine is being promoted.” through pharmaceutical industry not by the health authorities.”

In dialogue with the program around (Radio 2) Matthias Laitte, clinical infectious disease specialist, member of the Public Health Group of the Municipality of Rosariowas specific:

“The vaccine that is being promoted now is a new recombinant vaccine (it does not have live attenuated viruses) that is indicated for people over 18 years old (especially over 50 years old) in certain and certain cases. This vaccine not included in the national immunization schedule.

The doctor indicated that the vaccine is intended for people who, due to their condition, have great opportunity to develop complex images or what they have these paintings are on a recurring basis. “In these specific cases, the vaccine has been shown to be effective in reducing the likelihood of new or recurrent episodes, as well as post-herpetic neuralgia.”

However, he noted that “since this is a vaccine not included in the calendar, It must be appointed by a professional and with certain indications.. Because it is a recombinant vaccine (without attenuated viruses), it is particularly indicated immunocompromised people: Hematologic cancer patients with HIV who have to undergo a bone marrow transplant or some type of chemotherapy, who have very low protection. Because of this immunodeficiency, they are more prone to contracting diseases.”

In other words, in addition to the lab’s request to install a vaccine, the cost of which fluctuates 30 thousand to 40 thousand pesos each of two doses and you can buy it in pharmacies – I must say that “from an epidemiological point of view, it is not considered that it should be on the vaccination calendar,” he stressed.

Since it is not included in the said calendar, it is newly approved and is only listed for special occasions, public health effectors do not have a herpes zoster vaccine.