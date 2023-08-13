High performance athletes appreciate the support of the MARTÍ group

Sport promotes physical health and well-being, as well as creating wealth and diversifying the labor market. Program Realizing Olympic dreams (CRESO) accepts 123 athletes in disciplines such as basketball, boxing, taekwondo, table tennis or volleyball.

During the meeting at the facilities MARTY Corporatetaekwondo level athletes Luisito Pié and boxer Cristian Pinales thanked for the support they received from the business group.

The event was held to get acquainted with the achievements and stories of athletes. In addition, knowing the importance and influence CROESUS in the lives of these Dominican athletes.

According to Pinales, one of the achievements of the organization is that they have already classified Pan American Games – 2023. “That they are waiting for us, that we will give it our all and come with a medal to boot,” said the boxer.

While Pai explained that sport is an industry that offers opportunities ranging from representing a country of origin to receiving a scholarship to study abroad and stay in a military establishment.

“This race makes us big dreamers,” said the athlete. At the same time, he suggested that those involved in any sporting discipline give themselves the opportunity to learn about initiatives such as CRESO. In addition, he called on Dominican businessmen to join this initiative.

CRESO is a non-profit organization that has been investing in the sporting and educational development of high performance athletes in the Dominican Republic for over 10 years.