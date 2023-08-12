High speed movies to watch after Gran Turismo



































This weekend went to cinemas Great sightseeing. Far from being like other adaptations of the video game world like Super Mario Bros. Movie or series The last of usThe story adapted in the famous driving simulator is based on real events. Great sightseeing part of the true story of a young man who took part in a competition in the game itself where the best virtual drivers became professional racing drivers. Here are some other full speed videos if after Great sightseeingyou still wanted to feel pure driving adrenaline:

‘haste’

Directed by Ron Howard Haste tells epic rivalry between two great Formula 1 drivers: James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Both are set in the late 1970s when Lauda, ​​played by Daniel Brühl, suffers a horrific accident that nearly cost him his life.

“Baby Driver”

British Edgar Wright Once again, he shows us why he is one of the directors who best combines adrenaline and quick editing with a soundtrack full of authentic hits. All this added to the cast led by Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Eiza Gonzalez.

“Le Mans 66”

Another racing-based biography, but this time focusing on the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari. Car manufacturer in the late 1960s Carroll Shelby (Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) they managed to build one of the fastest cars in the history of the competition.

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

Vehicles have always played an important role dystopian Mad Max franchise. In this case, however, it takes it to the next level when the whole race becomes a real chase led by furious (Charlize Theron), who saved the daughters of a tyrannical chief. In 2024, we will be able to see Furiosa, a prequel focusing on the character of Theron from years ago, which on this occasion will revive Anya Taylor-Joy.

‘Centaur’

Spanish remake french tape burn out. Centauro stars Rafa, who strives to become a professional biker until he discovers that his son’s mother owes drug dealers. To ensure the safety of his family, he will have to do several jobs related to the transport of drugs at breakneck speed without being caught by the police.

