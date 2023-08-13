Highest-grossing films since the coronavirus era

Despite the uncertainty due to the covid-19 pandemic and the gradual return of audiences to cinemas, several movies passed the $1 billion barrier in box office and they also struggle to be among the most viewed on subscription video platforms.

What are the highest grossing films of the post-COVID era? Box Office Mojo Data Ratings «Avatar: the path of water”written by James Cameron as the top grossing film at the box office between 2021 and January-June 2023, grossing US$2,320.2 million.

Released in 2022, the film is rated 7.6/10 on IMDb and follows the adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Zaldana) as a family and their struggle to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat reappears.

Marvel Studios has brought together the immortal “Peter Parker” in a two-hour-long movie titled “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The film grossed US$1,912.2 million, 21% less than the film starring Dominican Zoe Zaldanha.

Andrew Garfield finds peace in his grief over the death of his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) saves Michelle Jones (Zendaya); Tobey Maguire has returned from the alternate universe, and Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, has enlisted the help of the old “Peter Parker” to take on the “Green Goblin” (Wille Dafoe).

Tom Cruise is back on the big screen with the sequel to Top Gun: Maverick. According to data from Checkout Mojo grossed US$1,495.6 million, just US$495 million less than Jurassic World premiere, which came in fourth with US$1,001.9 million.

While it’s true that this year 2023 is not over yet, the data shows that Super Mario Bros has broken the highest-grossing barrier, recording $1,351.4 million in revenue. 57.5% of revenue came from foreigners ($777.3 million) and 42.5% from the US market ($574.1 million).

But besides that, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferreras, is right on its heels, grossing $823.8 million in three weeks in theaters. Critics expect it to break the $1 billion barrier by mid-August.

before the pandemic

Disney Company he usually dominates the global box office every year with every installment of feature-length superhero films. Robert Downey Jr took the picture that destroyed Thanos and said goodbye to his character Tony Stark in Iron Man. Captain America got the Infinity Stones back and stayed in the past to grow old with the love of his life, Peggy Carter.

The 45-minute battle saw Wakanda, Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, Nebula clash as viewers relive the reunion of the God of Thunder with his mother and the unexpected death of Black Widow.

According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing film ever, grossing US$2,799.4 million. This is followed by Avengers: Infinity War with $2,048.3 million, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi with $1,332.5 million, and Captain America: Civil War with $1,153.2 million. USA.