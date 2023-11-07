Hinako Shijo will receive release in The King of Fighters XV on November 14th

SNK Corporation announced that the DLC character Hinako Shijo will arrive in Season Pass 2 of The King of Fighters XV on November 14th.

Hinako made her debut (on Team Female) in  The King of Fighters 2000, unfortunately, she was only present until  The King of Fighters 2003. But everything is about to change because the cutest and most unconventional sumo wrestler in history will step into the ring in  The King of Fighters

The King of Fighters XV  is now available for  PlayStation 4,  PlayStation 5,  Xbox Series, and  PC  (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store).

Mohammad Hasnain
He founded Thegoaspotlight in 2017, and since then he has written more than 50,000 articles about anime, manga, and video games.

