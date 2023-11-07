Hinako Shijo will receive release in The King of Fighters XV on November 14th

SNK Corporation announced that the DLC character Hinako Shijo will arrive in Season Pass 2 of The King of Fighters XV on November 14th.

Hinako made her debut (on Team Female) in The King of Fighters 2000, unfortunately, she was only present until The King of Fighters 2003. But everything is about to change because the cutest and most unconventional sumo wrestler in history will step into the ring in The King of Fighters

The King of Fighters XV is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store).