Home remedy to help you sleep soundly through the night | ANSWERS

If you do not sleep well, then your health will be harmed, as this usually greatly affects our mood, and in the long term, our physical and mental state. In addition, some specific factors, such as insomnia or the inability to fall asleep for long hours, can be a big problem. Although there are relaxation exercises and preparations to solve this problem, at MAG we are going to resort to natural remedies based on romaine lettuce. Pay attention to preparation.

How to sleep without breaks?

Romaine lettuce has the ability to quickly induce sleep, and the process for serving it is simple: Bring the water to a boil and add the iconic vegetable to the pot. .

. After 10 or 15 minutes of cooking, remove the green fodder and prepare an infusion with the resulting concentrate. let’s make a cup of tea.

The sleep effect of this hot drink may be weaker or more effective depending on the individual’s sensitivity to lactucin and lactupicrin: these substances are known assleep enhancers‘.

The content provided is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you are unsure about your health or the health of a family member, please consult your doctor. Similarly, if you have an allergic reaction.

