Honkai: Star Rail will receive update 1.5 on November 15th

HoYoverse announced that Honkai: Star Rail will receive update 1.5 on November 15, 2023. As is customary, it will be accompanied by various contents.

Players will be able to explore World 8 in the Simulated Universe and it will be a permanent location in the game from now on. Yanqing awaits better at the end of this world, and to conquer it players must obtain new sets of Planar Ornaments.

Version 1.5 will also introduce a new festival that is introduced to the party during a story-mode mission in Huohuo for Argenti, one of the new playable characters. Players will also be able to access a new Stagnant of Shadow (which will provide materials for Hanya) and new Caverns of Corrosion.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for PlayStation 5, PC (client download and Epic Games Store), Android, and iOS. A PlayStation 4 version is also planned.

