Hospital Civil de Morelia provides free physical rehabilitation

To improve the mobility of people with physical or permanent disabilities.

Morelia, Michoacan, August 11, 2023 To increase the mobility of people with temporary or permanent disabilities due to injuries, joint diseases, stroke and fractures, the Secretariat of Health of Michoacán (SSM) offers free physical rehabilitation treatments at the Morelia General Hospital “Dr. Miguel Silva.

This service is available to the entire non-welfare population as the Civil Hospital has a Rehabilitation Medicine Department visited by specialists who evaluate the patient to subsequently develop personalized treatments that include electrotherapy sessions, ultrasounds, mobilization exercises and hot compress massages. , among other things.

This service is highly requested by people over 40 with broken arms, legs, hands and hips who are being worked on to reduce muscle inflammation, improve mobility, as the goal is to reintegrate them into their daily lives. activity.

This hospital also hosts special sessions for the elderly, where they treat problems caused by osteoarthritis, fibrosis and rheumatism, which cause physical limitations in those who suffer from them.

This medical unit serves 5,000 patients a month from 08:00 to 19:00. Interested population without social security can request free services.