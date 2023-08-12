How can they harm your health?

Every day is full of trials. Especially for those whose schedule is full of numerous responsible events. Such people may be tempted to resort to miraculous solutions that instantly increase energy and vigilance as energetic drinks. But what are the health risks of drinking this type of fluid?

A student research from the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Technological University of Pereira in Colombia, is researching the effects of energy drinks.

The first thing the study points to is high availability of energy drinks. He also notes that these fluids They are not nutritious and are not recommended for pregnant women. or during lactation. They should also not be mixed with alcoholic drinks or drugs.

Talking about the conditions that can be caused excessive consumption energy drinks, studies point to three important ones:

Energy drinks contain large amounts of caffeine. This ingredient, which causes great the likelihood of tachycardia, restlessness, nervousness and poor rest.

250 ml (a glass or so) of an energy drink provides 27.5 to 30 grams of sugar, which is equivalent to 220-240 kcal. This exceeds the daily recommendation of 5% of total energy.

consumption energy drinks stimulate the central nervous system (CNS) and cardiovascular; a factor associated with an increase in overweight and obesity, as well as other pathologies. Among them: hypertension, bone loss and osteoporosis, in addition to others disease cardiovascular.

Connected