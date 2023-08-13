How do cats choose who to sleep with and where? | news today

Cats love to sleep on their owners’ chests. Photo: Pixabay

Just like humans, cats show certain preferences when it comes to maintaining social relationships. In fact, various studies of the ethology of cats show that these animals have the ability to choose their lives. “beloved person” or “trusted persons”. This is because they establish a very strong and special affective connection that will make them consider this person as a standard, that is someone to trust and follow, even in moments of relaxation.

According to the specialists of the Mivet Veterinary Center, Cats choose a family member to sleep with him both at night and during the daytime, as a sign of love and trust. This is an unmistakable sign that the chosen one special person for him.

On the other hand, according to the Animal Expert portal, cats follow their protective instinct when choosing a person to sleep with. This allows them to detect if something is happening to their owners or if they are unwell at certain times. When this happens, they usually look for a person and lodge with him to provide him with warmth and comfort.

Cats are among the animals that sleep the most hours per day, according to Gabrica. Whether they’re lying in a delightful ray of sunshine, snuggling up in their favorite corner of the house, or looking for your company, why do they do it?

Ana Ramirez, veterinary technical director of Kivet veterinary centers, explains in an interview with Hola that although cats are independent, they also have a special sensitivity, especially during sleep.

“They are looking for a place that allows them to feel more secure and confident, protecting themselves in the company of another creature (which may be the owner) while they sleep. Except, They also love warmth, which is why, especially in winter, they tend to fall on their owners’ laps.“, speaks.

For example, one of the favorite places for cats to sleep. this is the chest of its owner. “From the chest we emit heat, so they tend to resort to this part of our body. Many owners also like this contact, so they can attribute it to heart contact. It is clear that kittens sleep in contact with people because they love the warmth that we radiate, and finding a comfortable and warm place to sleep, especially in winter, is vital for them,” Hola adds.

However, according to the specialized portal I am a cat, felines seek safety and protection not only from their human companions, they may also look for a place that allows them to maintain their body temperature. For this reason, they like to look for places like your limbs or your lower abdomen.

Cats also sleep on their owners’ chests because they express a sense of belonging to their group, so they rub their heads to absorb their scent and feel comfortable and safe this way.

All this without forgetting that this can also be a way to show your affection for you. “Neglecting this aspect would be very detrimental to your cat, as these animals are also capable of developing strong emotional bonds with their human companions,” they point out in I am a Cat.

Juanita Torres, Veterinarian and Livestock Specialist, Veterinary Clinical Laboratory Specialist, commented zoo network that this is a personal decision, but may carry a risk of infection for owners. “Cats can carry various types of carriers on their skin that can transmit diseases to humans. They also have lice or fleas or fungi that can be transmitted to humans, or a type of fungus like microsporum that infects the skin,” says Torres.

The veterinarian says that this type of pathology can be avoided if the environment in which the animal is located is properly organized.: “By using external and internal deworming agents and by providing our pet with proper clinical treatment through the veterinarian, the risk of sleeping with him can be avoided.”

