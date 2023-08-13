How does a platform that facilitates communication of people with disabilities

In 2016, “Háblalo” was born with the aim of providing communication support to people with disabilities. This software can describe the environment for those who are deaf and provide voice for those who have speech difficulties or different communication needs. It is a feature rich tool designed to make life easier for its users.

The Let’s Talk About It interface was developed in collaboration with users and experts with in-depth knowledge of related fields and pathologies. This free app can work offline without requiring an internet connection.

Now the app for people with disabilities presents its most ambitious version to date, which allows simultaneous translation between languages, multiple profiles, new features for different communities and the Speak it QR option; in collaboration with users and subject matter experts, which will bring the accessibility of organizations to a new level.

Asteroid Technologies, an Argentinean startup founded by Mateo Salvatto, Laura Muchnik and Sergio Cantarovici, has launched a new version of Háblalo, one of the five most downloaded accessibility apps in the world.

Mateo Salvatto, creator of Háblalo.

Today, Háblalo helps more than 350,000 people with communication disabilities in 65 countries on 5 continents for free. And Háblalo for Business, designed to help organizations in the private and public sectors, is used by well-known companies and institutions.

“The rapid internationalization of the platform and the demand for our services has prompted us to reinvent ourselves and include new features that have allowed us to cover a much wider range of regions, users and organizations,” said Mateo Salvatto, CEO and founder of the startup. .

“Our users have been at the center of the Háblalo process since its inception,” said Sergio Kantarovici, founder and partner of Asteroid Technologies.

“Our goal is to be able to develop technologies for people who need help and increasingly inclusive organizations based on the concept of universal accessibility,” added Laura Muchnik.

It presents an interface that can be adapted according to motor skills, a new segment dedicated to people with ASD, the ability to customize the experience 100% for each user, as well as the ability to co-create with various communities and test functionality in the development process to provide , from their point of view, constant feedback, which provides opportunities for improvement.

The new interface adapts to different levels of motor skills and a more personalized experience for each user and can be used by people with:

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Cerebral palsy, aphasia

language disorder

traumatic brain injury

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Down syndrome

muscular dystrophy

Cerebrovascular accident (CVD)

neuromuscular disorders

Speech and language disorders

spinal cord injury

Language Development Disorders

dysarthria

Apraxia of speech

Among others, swallowing disorders and ventilated patients.

Tools for people with ASD

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 100 children has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Following the line of tool customization and adaptability, this new iteration of the app includes a segment specifically designed for people suffering from this condition.

The platform aims to help people with ASD acquire and maintain habits and daily routines in a simple visual way and through gamification. Recent research has shown that gamification is presented as an effective tool for improving concentration and development in people with autism spectrum disorders.

In addition, this updated version is also better suited for use by medical professionals and educators who specialize in this field.

Hablalo 4’s improvements over previous versions of the app are mainly focused on its responsiveness and customization options. The new software, developed by the Asteroid Technologies team, is based on the expertise of experts in user experience and user interface (UX/UI) design. This approach is especially aimed at universal design, allowing smoother integration into different contexts of use and, above all, reaching a wider audience in terms of universal accessibility.

“Rarely is a team tasked with developing solutions that have a significant impact on improving people’s lives. Hablalo has one of the most altruistic goals of building bridges and providing access to communication in a fully inclusive way. This process inspired us and was a constant source of learning. Let’s continue our efforts to shape the world we envision as more diverse and inclusive,” adds Franco Pellegrini, advisor to Asteroid Technologies. (Information)