How does youth literature reflect the wishes of the LGTBI+ community?

True romance is once again a social networking trend. This time it’s a real romance queer.

Amazon Prime just released the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 best-selling teen novel, Red, white and blue blood. And the fans are delighted.

The plot develops the relationship between Alex Claremont-Díaz, son of the first American president, and Henry, Prince of Wales.

A “Royal Affair” follows many of the typical conventions of the romance genre, but must include royalty or nobility as one of the love interests. Until a few years ago, a royal romance did not reflect the wishes of LGBTQIA+ youth. But that is changing. Shot queer in true romance for young people, it reflects a broader shift in what is published and read.

Sales of LGBTQ fiction in the US increased by 39% last year compared to the same period last year. Young adult literature in particular grew, with 1.3 million more books sold than the previous year.

heartbreaker by Alice Oseman, a graphic novel telling a love story between gay teens that was adapted for Netflix has sold over eight million copies to date and has even “helped keep bookstores afloat” through tough times.

An analyst of the book industry stated that fiction is on the rise queer for young adults “reflects a generational shift towards a more open and inclusive approach to gender diversity and sexual orientation.”

The popularity – and acceptance – of texts such as Red, white and blue blood means the desires and fantasies of youth queer they normalize.

Recurring ideas of royal romance

The key to royal romance is that it offers readers opportunity and transformation on a grand scale: by winning this crown, the main character not only becomes real, but becomes his best version.

It’s been over 20 years since Anne Hathaway came to our screens in this young adult film adaptation of Meg Cabot’s romance. surprise princess (2001).

The book follows a familiar narrative where a girl who discovers she is actually royalty must transform herself into a princess. Princess Mia’s self-esteem soars as she prepares to lead Genovia.

Other recurring themes of the royal romance include a “surprise” where the true identities of half of the couple are discovered, as in princess swap from Netflix.

viral hit

Published in 2019, Casey McQuiston’s book quickly went viral, becoming an instant global bestseller. New York Times, winning awards and appearing on lists of the best books. The classic romantic cliché of “enemies’ mistresses” takes on international significance when the offspring of two world leaders are involved.

Alex and Henry’s initial dislike grows and they attract media attention after they ruin the royal wedding cake. To limit the diplomatic and media impact, the two must pose as friends, leading them to embark on an affair and discover their sexuality together (Alex is bisexual and Henry is gay).



Casey McQuiston, who identifies as non-binary, spoke about how heterosexual literature suggests that it is statistically unlikely that there is more than one person. queer in the story. IN Red, white and blue blood it’s not just a few people queerbut among them are the children of the most powerful people in the world, engaging in romance.

The reaction of social networks to Red, white and blue blood It clearly shows that young people want to watch romances that reflect their own lives and their own desires for transformation.

Last week, Prime opened individual Instagram accounts for Prince Henry and Alex. Comment sections already have thousands of interactions.



Historically in romance, characters queer they were unhappy and even killed. But in Red, white and blue bloodhomosexuality leads to happiness.

“Alex, bisexual icon,” wrote a user of the book review site Goodreads, who described reading the book as “comforting” while “going through his own bisexual crisis.” “It meant a lot to me as a person. queerwrote another, quoted in the same study.

Interestingly, this study found that many readers were willing to forgive the book for other things they didn’t like because they were so excited about the show. queer.

More true romances that discover the difference

Other popular romances that take place among royalty for young readers also explore relationships. queer. Her Royal Highness, by Rachel Hawkins, is set at a university in Scotland, where American Millie discovers that her roommate Flora is a princess. When Millie falls in love with Flora, the theme of the “royal surprise” plays out in the version queer.

Her Royal Highness is a story accompanying Hawkins’ first (heteronormative) romantic novel, The Royal Family: How to Survive the Royal Family?. Hawkins’ decision to explore gay romance was, he says, a response to what fans wanted. I wanted to “rebalance” and write a typical romantic comedy, but with lesbians.

Other royal teen romances continued to focus on boy-girl pairings, but engaged contemporary audiences in other ways, exploring concerns about class, wealth, and gender expectations.

IN American royalty, by Katharine McGee, House of Washington is the American royal family, with Princess Beatrice as heir to the throne. Beatrice, in love with her personal bodyguard, embarks on a transformational journey that seemingly matures. One aspect that is gaining prominence is how she will deal with being the first female monarch by introducing feminist concerns about leadership.

IN Selectionby Kiera Cass, a royal romance takes place in a dystopian setting where girls (and boys) compete for the attention of the royal family in a post-apocalyptic world to escape the rigid caste systems and live in a palace Has been described as a mix of reality TV Single AND The hunger Games. Young people’s concerns are not limited to romantic tensions, but include body image and status, conflict and poverty.

Though teenage romance has changed to include perspectives queer, one key aspect remains the same: teenage love in all its forms has the potential to lead to true individual transformation. Royal romance for young adults is much more than just a love encounter for the crown. It’s about young people who want to be more and who embark on a clear transformational journey.

When Mia Thermopolis lost her bushy eyebrows and gained an elegant tiara, her journey was one of discovering her true worth.

IN Red, white and blue bloodAlex and Henry not only avoid an international diplomatic disaster by falling in love, they also give expression to the young people’s wishes queer and diverse who want to see the “happily ever after” represented on the page and on the screen that resembles them.

Fortunately, these days there are more and more options to choose from.