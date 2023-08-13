How Evening Light May Affect the Progression of Alzheimer’s, According to Study

The retina plays an important role in the hypersensitivity to light in Alzheimer’s disease, and this enables researchers to develop new ways to treat, control and prevent the disease. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Symptoms relating to circadian cycles long time observed with the disease Alzheimer’s disease and often appear before cognitive symptoms but the mechanisms underlying these changes have been poorly understood. Now a new study on Alzheimer’s disease health zones of University of VirginiaUVA Health suggests that increased sensitivity to light at dusk (worsening of symptoms at the end of the day) and stimulating sleep interruptions are thought to contribute to disease progression.

The researchers published their findings in the scientific journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

New knowledge about interrupts The biological clock seen in Alzheimer’s disease may have important potential for both treatment development and symptom control, the researchers say in their analysis. For example, caregivers often struggle with erratic sleep caused by disrupted circadian rhythms in Alzheimer’s patients because the body’s natural circadian cycle is known. A new study suggests that light therapy may be an effective tool to help control this process.

In addition, a better understanding of the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on the biological clock may be of value in preventing the disease. Poor sleep quality in adulthood is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s, as our resting brain naturally clears beta-amyloid proteins, which are thought to form harmful tangles in Alzheimer’s.

“Circadian rhythm disturbances in Alzheimer’s disease have been recognized for a long time, but we never understood what causes them,” said researcher Thaddeus Weigel, a PhD student working with Heather Ferris of Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, University of Virginia School of Medicine-. This study points to changes in photosensitivity as a possible novel and interesting explanation for some of these circadian symptoms.”

He Alzheimer’s disease it is the most common form of dementia, affecting 50 million people worldwide. Its hallmark is progressive memory loss, to the point that patients may forget their loved ones. But there may be many other symptoms, such as restlessness, aggressiveness, shortsightedness, and endless searching. These symptoms are often worse in the evening and at night.

Ferris and colleagues used a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease to better understand what happens to the biological clock in Alzheimer’s disease.

In essence, they subjected mice to jet lag by changing their light levels and then studied how this affected their behavior. Animals with pathology reacted completely differently than normal ones. The scientists found that the Alzheimer’s mice adapted to the six-hour change significantly faster than the control mice. Scientists suspect that this is the result of increased sensitivity to changes in light.

While our body clock normally responds to light, this adaptation happens gradually, so being behind the time zone when traveling long distances takes time for our bodies to adapt.

But for mice with Alzheimer’s disease, this change happened abnormally quickly. Initially, researchers thought it might be due to inflammation in the brain, a reaction called neuroinflammation. So they looked at immune cells called microglia which have become promising targets for scientific efforts to develop more effective treatments for this type of dementia. But in the end, the scientists ruled out this hypothesis and determined that microglia did not affect the adaptation rate of mice. Although they explained in the study, “this does not mean that targeting microglia is not useful for other reasons.”

Remarkably, the UVA scientists also ruled out another possible culprit: mutant tau, an abnormal protein that forms tangles in the Alzheimer’s brain. The presence of these tangles also did not affect the adaptation of mice.

The results of the researchers ultimately show that retina plays an important role in the hypersensitivity to light in Alzheimer’s disease, and it offers researchers a promising avenue to develop new ways to treat, control, and prevent the disease.

“These data suggest that controlling light type and timing may be the key to reducing circadian disruption in Alzheimer’s disease,” Ferris concluded. We hope this study will help us develop light therapy that people can use to slow the progression of the disease.”

The research team also included Weigel, Cherry L. Guo, and Ali D. Guler.

