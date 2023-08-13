Analysis for HPV in women This is a simple procedure and in most cases fast. It is performed by a gynecologist and usually takes a few minutes.

First you need to take a sample of cells from the cervical area. For this you must insert a tool called a mirror which opens up this area more.

In this post, I’m going to help you answer basic questions about how HPV testing is done in women and why this assessment is so important.

Diagnosis of precancerous conditions or cancer

Human papillomavirus is one of the most common sexually transmitted viral infections. A doctor, when examining warts on the genitals or in the mouth, may conclude that this is HPV.

However, HPV is a risk factor in women develop cervical cancer. This is a type of cancer that often goes unnoticed for the first few months or years and then can become very aggressive.

For this reason, gynecological examinations are necessary. It should also be taken into account that there are several types of HPV, there are more than 150 strains, and depending on this, there may be more or less risk.

Accurately performing an HPV test in women helps determine which type of strain has been affected. And based on this, it is also possible to determine the level of carcinogenic risk.

There are at least 12 strains of HPV that are considered the most risky for developing this chronic disease. What is it about? It has to do with the ability to call cellular changes that can mutate into a carcinogenic process.

On the other hand, in all cases, these cellular changes occur imperceptibly. This is why he stresses the importance of having a Pap smear or colposcopy.

You should also know that Ideally, such an assessment should be carried out at least once a year. WHO and other facilitating public health agencies suggest this to improve cervical cancer prevention.

How is an HPV test done in women?

You may have a few questions about how an HPV test is done in women. The first thing you should know is that in most cases it does not cause pain.

In fact, during this procedure, the gynecologist will ask you to lie on the table. He will then instruct you to place your feet apart in the stirrups.

Once you are in the correct position, he will gently insert a small speculum to help open the walls of your vagina. He will then use the tool that will collect cells from the cervix.

This sample of cells is then sent to a laboratory where they are analyzed under a microscope. The purpose of this study is to evaluate possible changes at the cellular level.

But also helps to recognize the type of HPV strain existing in the body. The latter helps determine if it increases the risk of cervical cancer.

DNA test for HPV

This is the technical name for the most common test done to detect cases of HPV. It is also often recognized PCR test or Pap smear.

The method of applying this test is the same as the procedure I described earlier. And the purpose of this assessment is to confirm the existence of HPV.

Besides, determines the type of HPV strain to establish its connection with cancer. Today, this type of evaluation is carried out quickly and flexibly, being a painless and very practical procedure.

Biopsy of the cervix

When a gynecologist sees common and unsightly genital warts, they usually recommend a cervical biopsy.

This test consists of running removal of a small sample of tissue cells located in the cervix. This sample is then sent to a laboratory and examined under a microscope.

It is important to note that this procedure can also be specified as treatment of cancerous lesions They are at an early stage.

On the other hand, you should be aware that this test is usually indicated when vaginal cytology results show the presence of abnormal cells.

There is also another procedure that is applied when a larger sample size is required, in In this case, the part is removed and this is called conization..

How to control cervical cancer?

With prevention! According to the WHO, it is vital to promote an integrated approach that takes into account two key aspects: control and prevention.

In recent years, the variant administer the human papillomavirus vaccine. Only this measure applies to young people who have not begun sexual activity.

On the other hand, HPV prevention relies on safe sexual habits. For example, the use of condoms is vital.

Of course, performing a cytology or Pap test can determine if there is a risk of developing cancer. Therefore, it is important to undergo this assessment at least once a year.

What does cytology say when you have HPV?

A Pap smear indicates quite accurately whether changes have occurred at the cellular level in the cervix.

And with this information, the gynecologist can suggest measures to prevent the development of a carcinogenic process. Depending on the details of the case, he may suggest a biopsy.

Keep in mind that in general the doctor will explain what cytology says and what it means for you to feel better. Therefore, it is vital to evaluate their recommendations and apply them.

What happens if a woman tests positive for papillomavirus?

Human papillomavirus or HPV is widespread today, and the fact that it is highly contagious leads to an increase in cases of the disease.

If you have been infected with this virus, the main thing is that you do prevention reduce its transmission. It is also recommended to follow the doctor’s instructions and lead a healthy lifestyle, especially to strengthen the immune system.

