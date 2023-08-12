How much did Haaland’s move to Manchester City cost | Relief





When Pep Guardiola began pushing for the need to sign a center forward who would guarantee Manchester City a large number of goals for the season, all the guns of the powerful British club were aimed at Erling Haaland, the Norwegian giant, who turned 21 at 21 years old. time and he captured the attention of the entire football world with his amazing performance at Borussia Dortmund where he scored 86 goals in 89 games played.

The history of the operation was long and took up a lot of space in the specialized European press: there were rumors of big numbers, there was talk of the interest of Real Madrid and Barcelona … It was the elimination of City to the semi-finals of the 2021/22 Champions League (when they lost to Real Madrid) , who later won the final against Liverpool), which ultimately led to the English club’s decision to take over his services.

The price the City paid for Haaland



Haaland completed the details of his move to Manchester City at the end of the 21/22 season and in July he signed a new contract, securing an annualized salary of around €20m, just under Belgian Kevin De. Bruyne earned. In addition to an impressive performance in Dortmund, he received approval excellent goal-scoring ability which he showed in Salzburg in Austria where he scored 29 goals in 27 games.. And also the responsibility to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero: Koon was and still is today the idol of the City fans, and Guardiola already in the previous season asked Harry Kane to replace him.

City paid €60m for Haaland. The contract has been closed for three years + one additional, in addition to a $200 million termination clause that will be activated in 2024.

The price the citizens paid was exactly what the striker signed with Dortmund, a club with which he had a contract until 2024. While money was the determining factor, there was also a precedent that helped Haaland make his choice in favor of Manchester. City: Alf-Inge, his father, played for an English club from 2000 until 2003, when he retired from football.

Erling Haaland debuted in the City jersey in the Premier League on 7 August 2022 and scored twice by West Ham United. He ended that month playing five games and winning two triples. In the 2022/23 season, he scored 36 goals in 35 games.

The history of the money Haaland left on the transfer market



Since the transition from Norwegian football to Austrian Erling Haaland adds signings whose numbers are shocking. The arrival in the City was the most pompous operation, but there were other large-scale operations. In 2017, his move from Byrne to Molde, two teams in the Norwegian league, cost €100,000, but two years later Salzburg paid €8m for him. did a great jobfrom next year Borussia Dortmund paid out 20 million to stay with the Leeds-based scorer who also showed his attacking strength in the Norway national team, with whom he scored 15 goals in the 15 games he played between 2019 and 2023.

With the sale of Haaland to City, the German club tripled its investment: payment 60 million euros, which also paid off very well for the British club, because the Norwegian goals served win the premier leagueFA Cup and Champions and his current price, according to Transfermarkt, is 180 million.



