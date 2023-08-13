How much do Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr earn, the highest paid in the world? The difference between the two

August was a crucial month to get back to the problem of the wage gap that still exists between women’s and men’s football, given that the two protagonists of this note continue to be a social media trend. By this parameter, apparently, you need to know how much they earn Kylian Mbappe And Sam Kerr V highest paid in the world currently.

Kylian Mbappe It has become the biggest romance in this transfer market after it is still unknown what will happen to his future and whether he will stay at PSG or, well, all the way to Real Madrid. Sam Kerr For her part, she became one of the best players in the Women’s World Cup thanks to her participation in the Australian national team, the reigning semi-finalist.

HOW MUCH DOES KILIAN MBAPPE, THE HIGHEST PAID IN THE WORLD, EARN?

According to Yahoo News, and speaking solely about what happened in the international football season 2022-2023, the PSG striker from France Kylian Mbappe won $110 millionwhich makes him the highest paid in the world, if you do not take into account the money that Cristiano Ronaldo receives from sponsorships and other things besides football.

$110 million Translate to Kylian Mbappe in the football player who had the highest earnings during the last season. This money even surpassed not only the CR7 itself, but also more than Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Mohamed Salah, who completed the top 5, earned much more than highest paid in the world.

HOW MUCH DOES KERR, THE HIGHEST PAID IN THE WORLD, EARN?

As stated in the last part of the previous paragraph, the fifth highest winning player wins millions and millions of dollars more than highest paid in the world. Always referring to the same source, Sam Kerr won only 513 thousand dollarsthose who are very far from Mbappe’s 110 million dollars and those 35 million that went to the Egyptian.

513 thousand dollars, which Sam Kerr earned last season will be equal to a quarter of what Kylian Mbappe wins the week, which speaks to the impressive gap that still exists between men’s and women’s football. And although the latter has undergone an excellent evolution in recent years, it is clear that the path for fans of national and international football is still a long one.