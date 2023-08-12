How much money does Cristiano Ronaldo make on Instagram? The Portuguese beat Leo Messi on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo’s records are not only in the field of sports and football. She is one of the biggest celebrities in the world and her social media presence keeps her going. On Instagram, he has reached 600 million followers, a figure that no one exceeds. He is the king of the platform and, therefore, he is the one who makes the most money on it.

His move to Al-Nasr in Saudi Arabia further increased his popularity in that part of the world. was a portal HopperHQ the one that revealed the official list of celebrities who generate the most income in said social network.

Rich List Information 2023 is a global indicator of the most influential people on the Internet. This uses internal data provided by the application and publicly available data, estimates, which are also held on YouTube.

Well, according to what was released by Hopper’s headquarters, Cristiano Ronaldo earns $3.23 million for every post on his Instagram account.. In second place is his regular rival Leo Messi, and this rivalry goes beyond sports. The Argentinian with nearly 500 million followers earns around $2.6 million.

According to the study, Cristiano Ronaldo He is the person who makes the most money on Instagram. He earns about $3 million per sponsored post. Lionel Messi ranks second on the list, earning about $2.6 million per post. Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and Dwayne Johnson round out the top five.

Celebrities with the most followers on Instagram