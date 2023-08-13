How Team USA can take inspiration from the team’s 2010 World Cup successes

Tim Bontemps | ESPNReading: 7 min.

Moods are rising in Crypto.com Arena! Anthony Edwards stares at Rui Hachimura after a large block, causing the players to exchange words and have to be separated.

LAS VEGAS – When Anthony Edwards sat down last month to discuss signing a maximum five-year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was asked why he agreed to play for Team USA in the FIBA ​​World Cup this summer. .

“I wanted to play because it was a great opportunity,” said Edwards, who was in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League, flashing his trademark smile. “He can take my game to the next level and I think I’ll be ready. I don’t have to wait until preseason to get ready for the season… It’s a big step for me.”

Edwards and the rest of the USA team speak here for the first time on Thursday afternoon, beginning a series of four consecutive days of training ahead of the Puerto Rican team’s first exhibition game on Monday night. Training camp kicks off nearly four weeks of preparation for the World Cup opening match against New Zealand in Manila, Philippines, on August 26.

For a group with no international experience and heading into a tournament the United States has traditionally competed in, winning gold can be a challenge. But it’s also an opportunity for Edwards, in particular, to take a big step forward, one that could propel him to stardom as he enters his fourth NBA season in the same way Kevin Durant used this tournament to do 13 years ago .

There are several similarities. Durant, like Edwards, was a high draft pick: Durant #2 overall in 2007 and Edwards #1 in 2020. Durant agreed to a maximum five-year contract extension with Oklahoma City before joining the Americans in preparation . world championship. And Durant was part of a young and inexperienced group that, like this 2023 team, was a completely different lineup from the previous Olympics.

In 2010, Durant’s group was derided as the “B-team” after many of the league’s top stars quit after leading the “Redeem Team” to a gold medal in Beijing in 2008. “I think it was extra motivation,” Durant said. reporters after the gold medal game. “It was exciting to come here and win and prove people wrong.”

The following season, Durant and the Thunder won their first playoff series and reached the Western Conference Finals. He then led the Thunder to the NBA Finals the following season and became one of the sport’s dominant players for the next decade, winning the MVP award, two Finals MVPs, and two honors.

“You just gave him the ball and he scored,” Jerry Colangelo, longtime general manager of Team USA, told ESPN this week about Durant’s performance in 2010. “It was that simple. I mean, there’s no secret. Kevin Sauce. He has the ability and willingness to do whatever it takes, and he does it.

It is not clear who will take over this role when the United States takes part in this year’s World Cup. The four players on this list – Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram – earned All-Star selections, but neither did so more than once. There is not a single “All-NBA” selection on the list.

Still, from his place as game commentator during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Team USA general manager Grant Hill watched Edwards’ shocking fight against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

“The way he played, the way he attacked, his decision-making … it was indefensible,” Hill said of Edwards in the playoffs. “No one could stand in front of him. His understanding and reading of the situation was, in my opinion, exemplary. He just put the team on his shoulders.”

Anthony Edwards agreed to a maximum five-year extension, worth up to $260 million, after achieving career averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and minutes in 2023. AP Photo / Adam Glod

Edwards may have to do the same with this group which, in addition to Haliburton, Jackson and Ingram, has a versatile roster full of young talent. Includes guards Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Austin Reaves; forwards Paolo Banchero, Michal Bridges and Cam Johnson; and the Walker Kessler and Bobby Portis centers. However, the roster lacks the prestige of previous groups, thanks in part to the likes of Durant, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker, who made up the 2021 Olympic squad but will not compete in the World Cup.

Increased competition in basketball is also a factor, even if Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama are not involved. It is unknown if Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for United States group stage opponent Greece after undergoing knee surgery earlier this off-season.

But there are many talents that will be shown. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and possibly Jamal Murray, the Canadians have the deepest team ever fielded. Luka Doncic will play for Slovenia, the Australians have a tentative roster of NBA-record 10 players as well as a hunger to finally claim the elusive international gold medal while Spain and France’s mainstay remains a strong competitor.

There is also a US record for this event. Unlike the Olympics, which he has won only once since 1992 (he finished with a bronze in 2004), the Americans have won only two of the last six world championships.

And in 2019, Team USA finished in a disappointing seventh place, with a roster featuring a similar roster of talent as this year’s group, including Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. FIBA’s version of the sport, with its own set of rules and rosters composed of battle-hardened veterans who in many cases have played together for a decade or more, requires challenges unique to those needed to get through the NBA season: what made it a training ground experiential for young, emerging talents.

“We’re really emphasizing that this is a different game than ours,” said Hill. “The game is different, the rules are different, the refereeing is different. So we’re really reinforcing it and educating it and teaching it and just making it so that it becomes second nature to them when games really matter.”

Winning the World Cup will require skillful coaching from Steve Kerr, who will take over from Gregg Popovich’s USA team, and inspired play from this group.

For the final part to happen, someone will have to become the main player of the team. And Edwards, as a big, physical striker who can impact the game from both sides, should be more than capable of sustaining the FIBA ​​version.

“Well, it could be,” Colangelo said when asked if he saw a similarity between Durant 13 years ago and Edwards now. “Having skills is one thing. Seizing the opportunity is the second. Only time will show. Yes, he has the platform and the opportunity, but he has to do it.”

No one appreciates the need to realize potential more than Edwards, who turns 22 on Saturday. At the contract renewal press conference, with his family watching from the crowd, Edwards was asked if reaching this point in his career made him feel like he had come full circle.

His response was immediate.

“No, no mission has been completed,” he said. “They love to see me win. When I was little, growing up, I played soccer, I always won championships in minor league soccer or basketball. They want to see me win. When I win, when I get a ring or a gold medal with the United States, I think they’ll be very excited.”