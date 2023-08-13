How to avoid fungal infection in swimming pools?

Carlos Losada Madrid 08/13/2023 06:30

Preventing the spread of fungi in swimming pools is essential.Joe Pizzio (Unsplash)

give yourself take a dip in the pool during the hot summer months, this means an improvement in the day with high temperatures. Few things are better than bathing in cool water and drying in the sun with the right protection. However, we should neither break the usual rules in the pools nor ignore the recommendations of the orthopedists, as there are options for get infected with a fungus.

Fungal infection in the pool

“High summer temperatures, as well as humidity, are a breeding ground for certain microorganisms that can cause attachment to our feet, such as plantar wart or papilloma, which are very easy to acquire in damp rooms, gyms or locker rooms,” explains the Official College of Orthopedists of the Region of Murcia.

And, of course, in those wet areas Swimming pools play a very important role, especially in summer when temperatures are higher.

ABOUT the most common infectionsThree stand out in particular:

Athlete’s foot or athlete’s foot . The appearance of a fungus in areas of the foot where sweat accumulates. Hence, most often they occur between the fingers. These fungi cause reddish, itchy, burning, and even scaly skin rashes.

. The appearance of a fungus in areas of the foot where sweat accumulates. Hence, most often they occur between the fingers. These fungi cause reddish, itchy, burning, and even scaly skin rashes. Papillomas or plantar warts . Papillomavirus infection of the human skin. It is highly contagious and causes numerous inconveniences when walking and even sharp pain when squeezed.

. Papillomavirus infection of the human skin. It is highly contagious and causes numerous inconveniences when walking and even sharp pain when squeezed. Nail fungus (onychomycosis). An infection that affects the toenails, causing uneven growth and even skin disease.

How to avoid fungal infection

Having identified the main violations that may occur when visiting the pool if the appropriate hygiene measures are not observed, it is necessary to know some recommendations that can prevent the spread of fungi. In this regard, the Official College of Orthopedists of Castile-La Mancha offers five tips: