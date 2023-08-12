How to detect it and avoid consequences?

It may sound cute, but a fat cat can be a carrier for a significant number of diseases that seriously affect him. In addition, obesity in cats is not always visible to the naked eye.

This is an alarming and silent condition that affects 40% of the world’s domestic cats, and the best way to know if a cat is obese is to take it to the veterinarian, although there are several ways to detect it.

“For example, if a cat does not show any ribs at all, this is one of the easiest ways to end the fact that she has stepped over her ideal weight. His bones should be slightly visible, including the opening on his side. In addition to the ribs, you should be able to clearly palpate the vertebrae and muscles of the back, as well as the abdominal fat pad,” says Viviana Estadella, veterinarian at Royal Canin.

Among the consequences of feline obesity, six are most common:

Diabetes: Between 80% and 90% of obese cats have this disease, which requires daily doses of insulin. Fortunately, once excess weight has been shed, it can often be reversed.

Liver failure: it could be deadly. The cat’s body cannot cope with the process of transferring fat from storage to the liver for use as energy, which can provoke this pathology.

Urinary stones: Cats that are overweight and have a sedentary lifestyle are more at risk for urinary problems such as calculi, the name given to the accumulation and crystallization of minerals in the bladder.

Hypertension: It has been called the “silent killer” as it is usually asymptomatic until it causes severe and often permanent damage.

heart failure: It is especially serious as it has no symptoms. Potential illnesses and conditions include respiratory distress, weakness and hypotension, arterial thromboembolism, syncope, lethargy, or even sudden death.

Joint problems: degenerative and irreversible disease that affects the joints. It may also go unnoticed or be seen as a consequence of age. This is usually accompanied by changes in behavior and difficulty in mobility.

“It’s also important to consider that cats, European Shorthairs, and cats between the ages of five and ten that aren’t particularly active tend to be more prone to gaining weight quickly,” the expert adds. .

At the same time that we give love, we need to take care of the diet we give our cats. One that is balanced is essential for their lives to be comfortable and for them to share as much as possible with us.