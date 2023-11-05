How to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO file

Microsoft has finally made Windows 11 23H2 available for download, and users who have Windows 11 22H2 installed can now do so. However, alongside this availability, the company also began providing new system images with the updated version.

For those already on Windows 11, the update process is relatively simple to carry out; just access Windows Update and manually search for new updates. 23H2 should automatically appear and begin installing, assuming you are on a system that has the requirements to do so.

However, Microsoft has also started updating its websites for those who want to download system image files (ISO images). Microsoft’s Windows download-focused website now provides the latest system images, updated to Windows 11 23H2.

This way, users can use these images to install new systems or perform reinstallation, with the most up-to-date version of Windows. As a rule, Windows should automatically search for new updates when the initial setup takes place, but having the most up-to-date image ensures that the process runs considerably faster.

For those interested in downloading image files, the process is quite simple:

1- Access the website https://www.microsoft.com/pt-pt/software-download/windows11 in your browser

2- Within the page, navigate to “ Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) ”.

3- In this area, you will now have to select the version of Windows you want – in this case, the image file has all versions, so only one appears.

4- Press “ Transfer ”.

5- You must now select the language in which you want the system.

6- Finally, the option to download the image file should now appear on the website.

Once this is done, the image file should begin to be downloaded to the system. Depending on the speed of your internet connection, the download process may take a few minutes – the file is around 6 GB in total size.

Later you can use it in programs like Rufus, to install via a USB stick, or to use in virtual machines.

