How to expel water from the ear? 3 techniques to help you get rid of it

Who hasn’t experienced this hateful feeling water in the ears while you enjoyed the sea, water games in the pool or a simple shower? And when you check it out It’s not as easy as it came, the war against the naughty droplet begins. to help sunbedyour summer section ElNacional.catto help you remove obsessive water from your ears. We will introduce you 3 techniques that you will miss not knowing many years ago.

🏊🏻 5 public pools with the best views in Barcelona



👦 How to permanently get rid of lice this summer



The most effective methods for removing water from the ear

1. Magic tilt

The first technique that doesn’t fail tilt your head towards the affected ear and shake it several times. Have you done this hundreds of times to no avail? you needed to know deceive from hold air in the mouth. Take a breath, hold it and now yes, tilt your head to that side and shake. Sayonara, annoying water!

2. Reliable formula

If the first technique doesn’t work for you, or if you’re not shaking your head very well, attack with a dynamic duet. isopropyl alcohol And Apple vinegar. Alcohol in your ear? It seems crazy but won’t hurt, this will evaporate the water inside your ear. AND acidity tea with vinegar protect against infection. To prepare it, mix alcohol and vinegar in equal parts in a pre-sterilized pipette. WITH one drop this potion in your ear, the water will disappear. Guaranteed!

3. Power absorption

Are you still feeling uncomfortable? turns Not bad clean paper napkin make a kind of pencil. insert tip slowly tilting the ear down. The power of absorption will free you from the naughty droplet.

🛶 5 best kayaking routes in Catalonia this summer 2023



🏖️ 5 of the best coves on the Costa Brava to get lost this summer (and even go nude if you want)



exist other ways to remove water from the ear, how to chew gum or tumble dry very low dry your ear with a hairdryer, take a steam bath, etc. Although we have chosen the most effective ones. Which one do you prefer?

What about Do you drink And children? If water gets into the ear of a little one in the house, use soft cloth, heat it up a bit with a hair dryer until it’s warm, and gently place it in his little ear. Place it on the side of the affected ear. It’s better if you come to the pediatrician if you see him upset, because if he is very small, he will not be able to tell you what is wrong with him. So you will avoid terrible otitis media.

Prevention is better than cureso be smarter than water and put wax plugs before jumping onto the beach or into the pool. And above all do not insert sharp objects or your finger into the ear canal or you could get hurt or cause an infection.

Avoid using these methods if you already have an infection, eardrum perforation, or ear damage. If the pain persists, visit otolaryngologist to give you proper treatment. Remember to protect yourself and always be on the lookout for splashes and dives if you’re going to be splashing all the time in one of the coolest water park hotels or in one of the most picturesque bays in Catalonia.