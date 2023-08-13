How to find and get rid of mites in pillows

Maintain hygiene and prevent allergies with practical and simple tips to ensure a healthy sleep without allergies. (Getty images)

Keep your pillows free from ticks It is important to ensure healthy rest and prevent allergies. Although these are virtually invisible microorganisms, their presence can be detrimental to respiratory health and overall well-being.

How to identify a mite infestation in your pillows and how to get rid of them in a simple and effective way. From early signs of infection to cleaning and prevention methods, we provide you with all the information you need to ensure an allergen-free sleep environment.

Sleep is the basis for maintaining health And welfare under optimal conditions. People spend most of their lives in rest, and it is during this period that the body recovers and regenerates. However, the presence of mites in pillows can compromise this process, affecting respiratory health and causing allergies that affect quality of life.

Although ticks they are almost invisible to the human eye, leaving traces indicating their presence. It is recommended that you carefully monitor the surface of your pillows. If you notice a tiny white particles you are actually looking at the remains of tick feces. These white dots are a sure sign that your pillow may be colonized by microorganisms.

Another sign of infection is a change in the appearance of your pillows. Over time, mite-infested pillows can turn yellow or lose their original color due to the waste and substances released by these microorganisms. If you notice that your pillows have changed color or appearance, it’s time to take action.

Cleaning pillows from mites is essential to ensure healthy rest and prevent allergies.

ticks they can cause allergic symptoms in some people. If you frequently wake up with frequent sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy eyes, or difficulty breathing, you may have an allergic reaction to pillow mites.

It is important to pay attention to whether these symptoms worsen at night, as this may be a sign that dust mites and their allergens are present in the pillow and causing an allergic reaction.

The good news is that there are effective steps you can take to get rid of pillow mites and prevent future infestations. Here is a step by step guide:

Wash pillows regularly: Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and wash your pillows in hot water and a suitable detergent. The high temperature of the water will kill the mites and allergenic substances. Be sure to dry them completely before using again.

Use special pillowcases: Use covers designed to protect against the presence of dust mites. These coatings act as a protective barrier between microorganisms and your skin, avoiding direct contact while you sleep. Wash these covers regularly following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Exposure to sunlight: Place your pillows in direct sunlight for a few hours. The ultraviolet radiation from the sun can be effective in killing the mites present on them. However, keep in mind that this method is not a substitute for regular deep cleaning.

In addition to getting rid of dust mites on your pillows, it’s important to take steps to prevent future infestations. Here are some additional tips: