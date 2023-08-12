How to get rid of cellulite on your knees with the best treatments

Flabbiness, fluid retention and accumulated fat prevent us from boasting a perfect body. These problems are something super common that happens to all of us, but there are cases and cases. We try to solve them with anti-cellulite creams, body massages and firming products. But, depending on the area, this can be complicated by being harder to treat, such as

cellulite on knees. It doesn’t have an age, although it’s usually common when we turn years old. If the appearance of the buttocks has already touched us, then with this the legs in the end do not look very stylized.

First of all, in the summer, many of us cannot hide these imperfections, which in some cases can make us so self-conscious. But there is nothing that does not have a solution. Thus, in order to eliminate this kind of

Orange peelfirst we must know all about its causes and ways to prevent it from getting worse, and then use the best cellulite treatments for knees that you will find right here.

Causes



Cellulite on the knees is a bit more common than thought because it

one of the parts of the body most prone to fat accumulation. “Their location makes them particularly vulnerable over time, as the fat that accumulates at the top of the patella tends to fall off,” they point out from the Anton Clinic.

From there to the formation of nodules, more volume or orange peel. The triggers are the same as cellulite in the rest of the body: hormones, aging, genetics, unhealthy lifestyle, poor circulation…

Woman with knees without cellulite



Treatment



What happens, as we mentioned, is that subcutaneous fat specifically pushes tissue fat with more force than in other areas. Thus, treatment aimed at reducing this noticeable problem as much as possible,

aerobic and anaerobic exercise (especially sit-ups) to stimulate oxygenation, a good balanced diet low in salt, carbohydrates and fats, drainage or regenerative massage, cellulite elimination supplements and anti-cellulite cosmetics formerly accompanied by body scrubs.

Professional performance of therapeutic massage from cellulite on the knees



In addition, there is also the possibility to increase the effectiveness of this treatment by using

professional salon treatments. Thus, fractional laser, endolift, radiofrequency, neuromuscular stimulation to tone and some injections of active ingredients can significantly improve this condition.

Although, if you’re looking to re-sculpt and style your knees, Anton’s clinic tells us that in-salon treatments are able to “redefine the area and bring skin back to muscle” all at once by tightening the tissue. According to Dr. Mª Dolores Anton, the results are unmatched when it comes to strengthening the knees and

stop lethargy.

Usually “the results are immediately visible: a more contoured knee. The maximum effect of the treatment is achieved after 3 months, since the new collagen has already been developed, ”the Anton clinic explains. These effects arise because the treatment can “tighten and firm the skin through an extremely precise delivery of energy that stimulates fibroblasts in the deep dermis.”

For example, the patented Thermage FLX technology gives results in one session and without side effects and post-procedural discomfort. This can be done in the middle of summer,” explains Dr. Anton.

Cellulite creams on knees



AR Anticellulite by Farma Dorsch



AR Anti-cellulite from Farma Dorsch. Price: 28.30 euro /



PHARMAVASQES



This

intensive anti-cellulite cream It contains epithelial growth factor for cell renewal, as well as gotu kola, which stimulates the production of collagen, guarana, which stimulates microcirculation and a sharp decongestant effect. On the other hand, ivy acts as a decongestant, retinol firms, carrots have a lipolytic effect, and kelp inhibits fat production.

Body sculptor by Casmara



Kasmara body sculptor. Price: 4.95 euro /



KASMAR



This

fat burning and tightening cream reduces localized fat, flabbiness and eliminates orange peel, preventing the appearance of these problems thanks to the reduction, drainage and tightening of active ingredients that work in synergy. It includes PHYCO R75®, a fat burner that prevents and breaks down fat within cells. Also draining Zedomine to activate microcirculation and dermochrorella, which promotes skin restructuring.

Eraser Biotherm Celluli



Bioterm Cellulite Eraser. Price: 27.95 euro /



DROUNI



This is a double potency gel that helps to visibly reduce cellulite after 14 days of use. The formula includes a combination of pure caffeine to stimulate blood flow and oxygenation, as well as coralline algae, which

promotes the breakdown of fat and prevents the formation of new storage cells. In addition, it contains salicylic acid, ginkgo biloba and citrus oils, which increase the effectiveness of the above.

Somatoline® Cosmetic Spray Reducer Use&Go



Somatoline® Cosmetic Spray Reducer Use&Go. Price: 34.50 euros /



PROMOPHARMA



localized fat minimized by the high penetration of this spray. Contains a repair complex with lipolytic action that burns fat, restores microcirculation by draining and tones the tissues. Caffeine, seaweed, peptides, ginger and urea make up its fast and easy to digest formula.

Gel-cream anti-cellulite LPG



LPG Anti-cellulite gel-cream. Price: 57 euro /



CARMEN NAVARRO



Directly attacks fat and

fatty or watery celluliteto smooth your look. It is a non-greasy texture gel that reverses the process that causes the problem, reduces expansion and fights fluid accumulation, toning and smoothing the skin. This is achieved with a weight loss complex, fat-burning sea coral, kelp and bitter orange flower petals for fluid removal.