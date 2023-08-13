How to Manage and Prevent the Major Risks of Cardiovascular Disease – G5noticias

According to the Department of Health Statistics and Information (DEIS), one in four people (25%) died in 2019 from diseases related to the circulatory system, which is the most common cause of death. Such conditions include, for example, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and hypertension.

As part of Heart Month, Ahs Salud encourages society to adopt healthy habits to prevent these pathologies. “Given the goal of having a well-functioning heart, it is necessary to focus on the prevention and control of risk factors that we can change with simple care,” explains Dr. Mario Muñoz, cardiologist at Hospital del Trabajador Ahs Salud.

“First of all, you must eat healthy food; regularly perform moderate physical activity; limit your intake of salt, tobacco, and alcohol; and control your cholesterol and weight. Added to that is blood pressure control,” says Muñoz. The doctor also points out that it is important to keep in mind that cardiovascular diseases are initially asymptomatic, so it is important to be attentive to possible changes that may occur, and in the face of this there should be one way: immediately consult with specialists. “Early consultation increases the likelihood of a specific treatment and a better prognosis,” he warns.

What are the main risk factors?

Dr. Muñoz explains that “many of the underlying causes of cardiovascular disease can be corrected with good habits such as consistent aerobic physical activity (endurance work: moderate intensity and duration) and a balanced diet.” Among the main factors of these pathologies, the cardiologist of the Hospital del Trabajador Ahs Salud lists the following:

● High blood pressure: This is a chronic condition affecting 20% ​​of the population. 70% of those who get sick have no symptoms, so it is very important to get tested.

● Diabetes mellitus: This disease has increased due to a sedentary lifestyle and bad eating habits.

● Obesity.

● Circulating cholesterol and triglycerides.

● Stress.

● Smoking.

● Use of stimulants and drugs.

