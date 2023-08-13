how to prevent it and the importance of its detection

Syphilis is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium. It is transmitted sexually, through vaginal, anal or oral intercourse, from one infected person to another, without the correct use of a condom or latex field. It can also be passed from an infected mother to her baby during pregnancy or childbirth.

It may be asymptomatic or manifest in a variety of ways, such as sores or sores in the mouth, anus, vagina, vulva, or penis without pain. They disappear on their own in a short time, although the infection continues, that is, this does not mean that it is cured.

In addition, non-itchy lesions or patches may appear on the skin, especially on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. They may be accompanied by swollen lymph nodes, hair loss, and fever.

If transmitted from an infected mother to a newborn, it can cause spontaneous abortion, death in utero or shortly after birth, malformations, prematurity, or severe disability if not treated promptly.

Treatment

Syphilis is curable. There are treatments for those who suffer from this disease, as well as for pregnant women, who can carry them out to avoid infecting the baby, with antibiotics.

How do I know if I have syphilis?

There is a blood test that allows you to find out if a person has a disease. It is free of charge and carried out in all hospitals and medical centers in the province.

If you have any of the symptoms already detailed or are in doubt about any connection with a risk, it is important that you take the test and if you have any concerns, you can consult during the control with your trusted doctor.

Pregnant women and their partners should be consulted and analyzed for this infection during the three trimesters of pregnancy. If the test result is positive, it is important that the affected person and their partner receive treatment.

What happens if it is not treated?

People who do not receive treatment can develop serious long-term complications, causing, among other things, damage to the heart and nervous system and transmission of the infection to the partner(s).

If you have had syphilis before, you can get it again

You can get infected as many times as you have risky situations. It is important that you use a latex condom or field in all of your sexual relationships, whether vaginal, anal, or oral, from the beginning to the end of the sexual relationship.