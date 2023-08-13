How to remove acne from the face with lemon?

Acne on the face appears for many reasons: malnutrition, hormonal changes, excess fat, stress and other factors. However, these are aspects that may bother or even confuse some people.

However, this process is normal take it from time to time, especially if you are a woman and you are menstruating; Although This is not a topic that excludes men. as there are those who suffer from acne. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on it, as it can be a sign that something is happening in our body.

On the other hand, there are products to completely remove it without causing the painful effects that some dermatological products can cause. Therefore, in this note We tell you about an incredible natural trick to avoid bad times and restore a beautiful complexion.

Recipe: remove acne with lemon.

That’s it! Lemon juice is a wonderful product for the face. According to cosmetics company Garnier, the benefits of applying to the face are:

Adds radiance and evens out skin tone

Thanks to its high content of antioxidants, it helps to lighten dark spots and scars.

It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and healing properties.

This is a good acne product because it contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs).

Elimination of black dots.

It improves the production of collagen, therefore it has properties that rejuvenate the skin.

For the above reasons, you should add lemon juice to your daily routine, ideally at night, as exposure to sunlight can darken the skin.