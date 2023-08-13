How to take care of your eyes in summer

Summer comes, and with it joys; but also situations that can result in health problems if the necessary precautions are not taken. Skin, kidneys, lack of sleep… many of them need extra attention this time of year, but eyes are usually forgotten. And that the risk factors are varied and go beyond the increase solar radiation: chlorine in swimming pools, salt in the sea, bacteria in rivers, sunscreen, wind and beach sand… precautions and advice appropriately, eye health should not be an issue during the summer months.

There are many sources of risk to our eyes in the summer, and they go beyond sunlight. In fact, the biggest problems conjunctivitis and keratitis infectious or irritating origin and xerophthalmia, known as dry eye, is a very common problem with various causes, often associated with changes in the base of the conjunctiva, the membrane that covers the eyelids, and the white part of the eye (sclera) all the way to the cornea (the transparent tissue through which light passes). passes into the eye and is responsible for the brightness of our eyes). “There can also be eye problems associated with harmful solar radiation, which can cause retinal abnormalities, but in this case they are very rare,” he explains. Jose Francisco Asebes Hangmanhead of the ophthalmological service of the General University Hospital of Villalba, integrated into the Madrid Public Health Network (Sermas).

In the summer, conjunctivitis is common. One of the most common ways of contracting this disease are: swimming pools, which are the cause of conjunctivitis of an irritant origin, caused by chemicals added to the water, such as chlorine. When beaches and sea water, we can also experience this conjunctivitis due to high salt concentration. However, sea water can also cause bacterial conjunctivitis due to the presence of germs, which can also happen in fresh water if we bathe in it. rivers or swamps.

Be careful with contact lenses

Another eye disease that summer abounds are keratitisso known inflammation of the cornea. Keratitis can be caused by an infection (especially a serious one) or by other circumstances, such as dry eye itself, which we talked about above. In contact lens wearers, these keratitis require special attention. In the case of infectious keratitis, the main causes are bacteria, which in many cases are installed in contact lenses and their cases when proper hygiene is not observed or they are overused. That is why it is necessary to remove contact lenses when we go swimming

Viruses such as herpes (herpes simplex or herpes zoster) can also cause keratitis and may even be complicated by the presence of bacteria such as staphylococci, streptococci, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. All of these microorganisms are common in oceans, rivers and lakes, although normal exposure to them should not necessarily cause keratitis. This usually requires an injury to the eye, possibly from a scratch or damage to the cornea, such as from beach sand if it enters the eye.

“The best defense is to use Gogglesdo not wear contact lenses while swimming and drip artificial tears when leaving the water,” explains a doctor from the Villalbino hospital, who insists on the importance of caring for contact lenses, especially in summer. “Never bathe with contact lenses.This is the first. And besides, don’t wash them with tap water, follow the recommended hours of use, and don’t use them beyond the recommended time.”

Symptoms of conjunctivitis and keratitis

The main symptoms of an eye problem such as keratitis or conjunctivitis are eye redness, eye pain, excess tears or other discharge from the eyes, and difficulty opening the eyelids due to pain or irritation. In addition, if we suffer from blurred vision, reduced vision, notice sensitivity to light, or a sensation of having a foreign body in the eye, we are faced with possible symptoms and we should consult an ophthalmologist as soon as possible, as eye problems can be easily resolved if stopped soon, but they can get worse if we don’t treat them, in some cases even leading to blindness.

The Importance of Sunglasses

More intense sun exposure in the summer can also affect our eyes, in addition to the risks associated with swimming. UV radiation is one of the biggest health risks for our eyes, which is why it’s important to know how to choose good sunglasses because a bad purchase can even be dangerous. “It is important that they have an ultraviolet filter. There may be dark glasses that protect from light, but do not filter radiation. In this case, the pupil dilates because less light passes through it, but more harmful radiation enters the eyes, so they cause more harm than if we did not wear these glasses, ”explains Dr. Asebes.

These risks are higher not only because of more solar radiation in the summer, but also because there are more hours of sunshine and we spend more time outdoors. Therefore, choosing the right sunglasses is essential and we also keep this in mind for the little ones in the house. For children, often we choose low-quality or toy glasses that, by dilating the pupil because they are dark, do more harm than if they did not wear these glasses. You need to be aware that the lenses are of good quality with a filter for ultraviolet radiation,” emphasizes the head of the ophthalmology service of the General University Hospital of Villalba.

There are several best allies for protecting our eye health. Physiological serum can be used to wash the eyes. Dr. Asebes also recommends keeping on hand “artificial tear” sodium hyaluronate of various concentrations and, if possible, without preservatives. Swimming goggles are also an essential ally for any swimming option, as are UV-protected sunglasses when we’re outside. And, to prevent, what always helps: “Mediterranean diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.”