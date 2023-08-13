How to tone the buttocks: the perfect coffee mask that can be prepared in 5 minutes

Undoubtedly Every woman should have smooth skin., elastic, but at the same time wants to have a toned body to show off at any time of the year. Over time, It is important to know that if we do not take care of our figure, some unwanted imperfections may appear. that if they are not taken into account in time, it will be difficult to restore them.

That’s why beauty experts innovate and find in coffee the perfect ingredient for skin exfoliation and that’s why we tell you about it coffee face mask so that you have soft and elastic buttocks at the same time. The effect of this method allows you to leave this part of the body, as well as reduce cellulite.

How is the mask prepared?

Put in the container the amount of coffee you know will be enough to cover the area.

It can be ground and you can even use the coffee you used in your coffee maker.

You add two tablespoons of coconut oil or, if you don’t have any, olive oil.

You start beating until you get a smooth mixture and then you start applying it to your buttocks.

Lightly massage yourself in circular motions and if you can’t do it yourself, ask for help.

You should do this massage for fifteen minutes, rest for a few minutes and repeat for another five.

Once you have finished exfoliating on the buttocks, you can extend it to the legs or perineum, which is what you want, as this mask is very kind, it works very well and frees you from dead cells. When finished, rinse with warm water and dry.