Converse tennis They again conquered the student world. From iconic design flat shoe up to models with Platform and lasts stockyare sneakers they are much more than just a casual pair, they are an expression of individuality and a reminder to look authentic. It’s no secret that they add a touch of original style that perfectly complements the modern spirit of college girls, this does not mean that they give a rather relaxed look. Rather, the idea is to make the most of its timeless silhouette that will let you look different from Monday to Friday.

To learn more

The podiums have already dictated what they are Trend sneakers for autumn-winter 2023. However classical works they never fail. And the proof of this is how Street style demonstrates versatility celebrity couple in a variety of styles that will not go unnoticed in your academy. Whether you’re spending time between classes or sharing laughter with friends in the cafeteria, canvas sneakers They are ready to accompany you from Monday to Friday, both in everyday looks and in other more formal ones.

What heels to combine with white trousers in the summer of 2023? Michel Mejia White pants will be your secret weapon for Spring-Summer 2023, and we’ll see it here.

How to wear Converse sneakers to college in the fall of 2023?

Classic black with matching straight miniskirt

Edward Berthelot Converse tennis with a street style skirt.

No time to give up Converse classic sneakers in black as they can contribute more than you imagine. It’s time to take advantage of their traditional design and combine them with casual wear like other more sophisticated ones, this is how you create the perfect outfit that will make you stand out in class. It’s just a matter of taking them with you straight mini skirts tune in and change your school leather jacket to leather effect blazer So with a retro aesthetic, you give your style a distinctive flair without giving the impression that you had it planned.

Ribbed Converse Trainers with Dress Pants

Melody Jeng/Getty Images Converse scalloped sneakers will be a hit for the fall-winter 2023 season.

tired of wearing canvas tennis in alternative sets? Then this option is for you. Fashion connoisseurs say that scalloped shoes are also worn in an elegant way, so how can you achieve this without failing? WITH classic pants, the unmistakable pair to dress well in any context, including the office. add oversized blazer or a matching XL coat and you’ll be ready to give your morning presentation at your university.

Classic in white with tracksuit

Melody Jeng White canvas tennis shoes are a must-have for any wardrobe.

Miracle white slippers is that they naturally adapt to all types of clothing. Are they jeans, dresses, trousers and even in sports suit, As we can see in the photo, the original version to meet the change of the season, while looking amazing. Instead of finishing with a baggy denim jacket, opt for wool coat which brings a subtle note and elevates the result.

Converse sneakers with jersey midi dress

Christian Vierig Classic black Converse sneakers with a street-style jersey midi dress.

Once again, trendsetters show that there is nothing that a couple classic tennis. talk in their traditional version they will be your best ally to look modern and elegant, the secret is to tie them in midi dresses knitted together with blazers in harmony. The only thing you need is to create a black and white look that crowns you like best dressed university.

Platform and white jeans

Paul Gonzalez Canvas platform sneakers are another popular street style option.

Another one of the suggestions you should consider, yes or yes, for going back to school is Platform shoes mining. Perfect to look great Monday through Friday and add a few inches to your height, and best of all, you don’t need much to wear them in style. Just combine them into White jeans, T-shirts basic and leather blazera nod to the “light fashion” favored by celebrities and Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber And Gigi Hadid.

Chunky soles and classic jeans

Melody Jeng Massive Converse sneakers will be the highlight of any student look.

If there is a model that university students cannot resist, it is chunky tennis with a bulge outsole that will have you stomping (literally) in any class. Ideal for lovers part statement who like to include them in everyday outfits and make them much more interesting in a natural way. Choose black canvas silhouettes and combine them with baggy jeans, peaks style 2000 years and a fur coat to resist the cold but with style.