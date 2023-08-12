How was the debut of Real Madrid in recent seasons in the League and who scored the first goal?

This Saturday at 21:30 Real Madrid will officially start their season by visiting San Mamés to face Athletic. Always a difficult scenario (the stadium is expected to be filled to the brim) to start the path to their thirty-sixth league title, one of the goals of the Ancelotti team this season. And the fact is that, despite the complexity of the crash, In recent years, the Chamartin team have started the season on the right foot, with Benzema and Bale (4 and 3 goals respectively) being the top goalscorers.

2013-14: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

After Jorge Molina’s initial goal for the Verdiblancos, Benzema scores from a crossand Isco, headlong at 85, they will be the culmination of the first return made in Bernabeu a season that ended with Decima’s win in Lisbon over the city’s archrival, the solid Atleti de Simeone (league champion that year).

Karim Benzema, top scorer of the 2013/14 season against Real Betis.

2014-15: Real Madrid 2-0 Cordoba

Benzema will be Chamartin’s first official goalscorer for the second year in a row., with an irrefutable header from Kroos’ corner kick. Cristiano scored second in the 90th minute with a great shot from outside the area, sealing the first home win of the season.

2015-16: Sporting CP 0-0 Real Madrid

Madrid started the 2015/16 season with a goalless draw during their visit to El Molinon., so it was only on the second day that the above premiered. He did it big 5-0 at home to Real Betis and with Gareth Bale in charge of opening the can header after the first two minutes of the match.

2016-17: Real Sociedad 0-3 Real Madrid

accidents of life, The Welshman will score the first Real Madrid goal of the season again, again with a header and again two minutes into the game. As a result, White won against Anoeta with a score of 0:3. historic season for the club ended achieving the championship title 5 years later and Twelfthafter beating Juventus 4-1 in the Cardiff final.

Bale celebrates the first goal of the season against Real Sociedad. JOHN FLOWER ACE DAILY

2017-18: Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid

For the third year in a row, Gareth Bale was in charge of opening the bank., this time pushing the ball past Benzema at will. Casemiro and Kroos will score the other two goals in Deportivo’s last season in the Spanish football elite.

2018-19: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe

In VAR Ligue 1, Madrid started the season with a comfortable home win against Getafe with an unexpected top scorer. carvajalafter a short clearance by David Soria and In an unusual situation for him, he beat the blue goalkeeper with a vaseline gate to the head open the Madrid course. Bale scored again, this time one from the verdict.

2019-20: Celtic 1-3 Real Madrid

The historic “Covid League”, which became the thirty-fourth in the windows of Madrid, began with a 1-3 meringue victory in Balaidos, who survived Modrić’s exile take three points from Vigo. Benzema became the first scoreralthough the most memorable goal of that match was Kroos’s, a long-range shot that cleared the cobwebs from Vigo’s goal.

Kroos suffered a whiplash injury that hit the squad on their league debut against Celta de Vigo. JAVIER GANDUL ACE DAILY

2020-21: Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid

After the postponement of the first day to February due to the late outcome of the previous season’s European competitions, Madrid made their debut in the second round at the Real Arena with a goalless draw. For this reason, only on the third day did White manage to make his debut on Benito Villamarin with Valverde’s first goal in a game that Zidane’s side won 2-3 with Ramos’ decisive penalty.

2021-22: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Benzema, with a heel assist from Hazard, opened a dream season (double in the League and Champions League) with Ancelotti back on the bench. In Mendizorroza, White won 1-4. The rest of the goals were scored by Nacho, again by Benzema and Vinicius. Joselu, by a whim of fate, scored a local goal.

2022-23: Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid

Lucas Vasquezafter a ricochet in a rough game, and praisefree kick, scored a goal for come back and give white a win on their league debut at Power Horse Stadiumafter Ramazani’s unexpected first goal.