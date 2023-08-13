Huelva City Council reaffirms its commitment to the “Phone of Hope”

The Helpline has been working tirelessly in Ueve for more than three decades, and for this reason, the City Council They wanted to evaluate their work by renewing the agreement collaboration aimed at strengthening the commitment of municipalities to this organization dedicated to prevention and intervention in the field of emotional health.

El Telefono de la Esperanza is a non-governmental organization whose aim is to provide emergency telephone assistance, completely free of charge, anonymously and specialized, to all those who apply for it due to a situation of serious conflict, Special and priority attention is given to those cases where life is in danger. and physical or mental integrity of people, as well as under any other limiting circumstances.









Thus, the issues that are being tackled the most this year revolve around psychological and emotional crises caused by loneliness and lack of communication, conditions of depression, anxiety disorders, as well as various mental health and other problems related to family life.

From The Hope Phone, it is stated that the practice of mindful listening can bring beneficial effects and alleviate feelings of isolation and melancholy that everyone may experience at some point in life. Therefore, in order to inform the public about the situation of people with mental illness leads to the elimination of prejudices and the strengthening of social cohesion.

In this regard, the mayor of Huelva, Pilar Miranda, wanted to appreciate “the great work done by the volunteers and professionals of the “Phone of Hope”, which contributed to the restoration of illusions in all the inhabitants of Huelva who have lost the motivation to live. “The illusion that the first mayor stated that “they return to them, accompanying those who are on the edge of the abyss, whether due to bereavement, depression or other circumstances, and who are in desperate need of the help that you provide and in which the whole society must be involved.

In addition to the constant telephone attention provided by via 959 281 515, Telefono de la Esperanza stands out by offering family, legal and psychological counseling from its headquarters, as well as personal programs and workshops aimed at exploring all types of human crises, from loneliness or grief to the loss of meaning in life.

noteworthy numerous events planned for the month of September, which hosts suicide prevention activities, worth noting is the concert at the Wizink Center in Madrid on September 7, featuring Rosalene, Ismael Serrano and Nena Daconte among many other artists; On the 10th with various events at the Muelle del Tinto, which will turn green to draw attention to the World Suicide Prevention Day, and host an awards ceremony. Micro-story competition “Reasons to live”, reading a manifesto affirming the need for a national prevention plan and lighting candles. On September 14th at A Drop of Milk, they will present various emotional health workshops that they will be developing from October. On September 24, the Club de la Monacilla in Aljaraca will host the 7th Solidarity Golf Tournament.

That is why, as the president of the Hope Phone, Luis Benitez, noted, “we invite the people of Huelva to participate in these activities and programs that are so important and necessary to acquire or maintain adequate mental and emotional health, something that we understand from our experience as one of the main goals of our life, not only to be able to respond to difficult and hopeless moments and situations, but, above all, provide us with the tools and resources to make our lives richerdesirable and extraordinary.

For all these reasons, this institution is very positive about the signing of this agreement with the Huelva City Council, sincee “allows us to continue to bet on our intensive work in our city and for our integral offer to bring our help and emotional health to the greatest number of our citizens.