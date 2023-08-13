‘I am very proud of my victory’ – Fox Sports

After an unsuccessful first semester in his foray into Saudi Arabiafinally Cristiano Ronaldo raised his first trophy with Al-Nasr by winning the Arab Clubs Championship in the final against al hilal in which he shone with a double to lead his team to a 2-1 win.

Portuguese striker, former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, real Madrid and Juventus, he cheered on his social media, sharing an emotional message in which he celebrated the title victory in style, accompanied by a series of images of him very happy with the rest of his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message

“I am very proud to have helped the team win this very important trophy for the first time! Thank you to everyone at the club, to those involved in this great achievement, and to my family and friends for always being by my side. It has been fantastic support from our fans! It also belongs to you”, Cristiano wrote on his social networks.

For revenge in Saudi Arabia

So Cristiano Ronaldo begins its second season in Saudi Professional Leaguea competition in which he failed in his quest for the championship on his first try, so he is about to take revenge in the Arab League, which has been filled with stars since his arrival.

Figures like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane Here are some of the big names that have left European football for Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano will try to reclaim the scepter he has already been denied.